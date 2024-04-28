Aroma Chemicals Market Projected To Reach USD 8.05 Billion By 2031 Amidst Surging Demand For Natural Products

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

The SNS Insider report indicates that The Aroma Chemicals Market size was USD 5.78 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 8.05 billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period of 2024-2031.

The rise in demand for cosmetics and personal care products is a major driver of the aroma chemicals market.

Fragrances and natural scents are essential components enhancing the appeal of creams, facemasks, peels, and other beauty essentials for both men and women. Lifestyle shifts, increased disposable income, rapid urbanization, and the thriving e-commerce sector have all boosted consumer interest in premium cosmetic products. This fuels the demand for aroma chemicals, which manufacturers use to enhance product characteristics and appeal. The aroma chemicals market is finding fertile ground as consumers increasingly seek out natural-based products while embracing unique, luxurious fragrances. This trend, combined with the expanding fragrance and food & beverage industries, drives substantial market growth worldwide.

Get a Report Sample of Aroma Chemicals Market @

Some of the Key Players Included are:



Solvay

HINDUSTAN MINT & AGRO PRODUCTS PVT. LTD

Privi Organics India Limited

BASF SE

Kao Corporation

Takasgo International Corporation

Givaudan

Bell Flowers & Fragrances

Symrise

S H Kelkar and Company and other

Market Analysis

The aroma chemicals market is finding significant opportunities with the increasing consumption of flavors & fragrance products across several industries, including cosmetics & toiletries, soaps & detergents, and food & beverages. The rising demand for low-calorie drinks, along with the growth of the wider beverage market, further drives industry growth.

However, the market faces potential headwinds. Synthetic aroma chemicals, largely petroleum-based, can carry health risks that concern consumers, potentially slowing market expansion.

Recent Developments



In July 2021, P2 Science, Inc. (P2), introduced a new herbal aroma chemical, Herbenone, imparting fresh herbal, basil, and anise notes to personal care and cosmetics products. In June 2021, Synarome acquired Chartres-based Synarome, a company specializing in aroma chemicals and specialties for flavors and fragrances.

Make Enquiry About Aroma Chemicals Market Report@

Segment Analysis

By Source: The synthetic source segment dominated the aroma chemical market, with a revenue share of more than 68% in 2023 due to its broader applications and cost-effectiveness for the cosmetics, personal care, and food & beverage sectors.

By Application: The fine fragrances segment held the highest revenue share of the aroma chemical market in 2023, a trend expected to continue given technological advancements catering to consumer preferences and overall fragrance industry growth.

By Source



Natural Synthetic

By product



Benzenoids

Terpenes/Terpenoids

Musk Chemicals Others

By Application



Food & Beverages

Fine Fragrances

Cosmetics

Toiletries

Soaps & Detergents Others

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has disrupted supply chains and raw material availability for the aroma chemicals market. This has led to price volatility and sourcing difficulties for manufacturers, potentially hindering market growth in the short term. For example, the disruption of sunflower oil supplies from Ukraine, used in the production of certain aroma chemicals, could increase costs and reduce product availability.

Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific region is the largest consumer of aroma chemicals, with a revenue share exceeding 31.5% in 2023. This dominance stems from the increasing demand for fragrances and flavors within developing nations like India and the growing global popularity of Asian flavor profiles. The U.S. holds a significant share of the North American market, fueled by the demand for low-calorie food with enhanced flavors.

Key Takeaways for the Aroma Chemicals Market Study



The aroma chemicals market exhibits significant growth potential propelled by preference shifts toward natural products and an appetite for unique fragrances.

The industry must navigate challenges surrounding the health risks associated with synthetic aroma chemicals.

Supply chain disruptions caused by conflict or economic downturns pose a risk to market stability. Manufacturers should focus on sustainable and innovative solutions to meet growing consumer expectations.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Impact of Ukraine- Russia war Impact of ongoing Recession

IntroductionResearch MethodologyMarket DynamicsImpact AnalysisValue Chain AnalysisPorter's 5 Forces ModelPEST AnalysisAroma Chemicals Market Segmentation, By SourceAroma Chemicals Market Segmentation, By ProductAroma Chemicals Market Segmentation, By ApplicationRegional AnalysisCompany ProfilesCompetitive LandscapeUse Case and Best PracticesConclusion

Buy the Latest Version of Aroma Chemicals Market Report 2024-2031 @

About Us :

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.