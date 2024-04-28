Sensitive Data Discovery Market Is Projected To Reach USD 43.2 Billion By 2031,Due To Growing Awareness Of Insider Threats

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

The SNS Insider report highlights the significant growth potential of the Sensitive Data Discovery Market . Valued at USD 8.8 billion in 2023, the market is expected to reach a staggering USD 43.2 billion by 2031, registering a remarkable CAGR of 21.9%.

Growing Demand and Market Scope

In today's digital landscape, data is the lifeblood of organizations. However, with the vast majority of data residing outside traditional enterprise environments, managing and securing sensitive information has become a critical challenge. Sensitive data discovery platforms offer a solution by integrating diverse data sources, analysing them to identify sensitive information, and providing intuitive visualization tools for decision-making.

This technology empowers businesses to leverage the power of their data while mitigating risks associated with data breaches and non-compliance. The ability to process massive amounts of data in real-time, extract valuable insights, and make informed decisions based on these insights is driving the adoption of sensitive data discovery solutions across various industries.

The sensitive data discovery market presents a multitude of opportunities for growth and development. Several key factors are contributing to this expansion:



Heightened Data Privacy Regulations: Governments worldwide are enacting stricter data privacy regulations, such as GDPR and CCPA, mandating organizations to identify and protect sensitive personal information. This compliance pressure is driving the adoption of sensitive data discovery solutions.

Cybersecurity Threats: The ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats and data breaches necessitates robust data security measures. Sensitive data discovery platforms play a crucial role in identifying and securing sensitive information, minimizing the risk of exposure.

Cloud Adoption: The increasing migration of data to cloud environments necessitates cloud-based sensitive data discovery solutions. This trend is fueling the development of innovative cloud-based platforms that offer scalability and flexibility. AI and Machine Learning Integration: The integration of AI and ML into sensitive data discovery solutions enhances their ability to automatically identify and categorize sensitive information with greater accuracy and efficiency.

Get a Sample of Sensitive Data Discovery Market Report @

Major The Key Players of Sensitive Data Discovery Market

IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, AWS, Proofpoint, Google, Micro Focus, Solar Winds, PKWARE, Thales, Spirion, and other players

Segmentation Analysis



By Components

Solution: This segment holds the dominant market share due to the comprehensive functionality offered by sensitive data discovery solutions, encompassing data identification, classification, and remediation.

Services: This segment includes consulting, implementation, and support services, which are crucial for ensuring successful deployment and utilization of sensitive data discovery solutions.

By Applications

Security & Risk Management: This segment holds the largest market share due to the critical need for organizations to identify and mitigate data security risks and ensure compliance with regulations. Compliance Management: Sensitive data discovery solutions play a vital role in helping organizations comply with data privacy regulations by enabling them to locate and protect sensitive information.

Do you have any specific queries or need customization research on Sensitive Data Discovery Market, Enquire Now@

Key Market Segments

By Component



Solution Services

By Application



Security & Risk Management

Compliance Management

Asset Management Others

By Organization Size



Large Enterprise Small and Medium Size Enterprise

By Vertical



IT

Telecom

Healthcare

Utilities

BFSI Others

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has significantly impacted the sensitive data discovery market. The war has heightened concerns about data security and privacy, leading to increased compliance requirements and restrictions. This has driven the demand for sensitive data discovery solutions to assist organizations in adhering to new regulations and safeguarding their data from cyberattacks.

The current economic slowdown is likely to have a mixed impact on the sensitive data discovery market. While cost-cutting measures may lead to reduced spending on sensitive data discovery solutions by some organizations, the need to protect data from cyberattacks and comply with regulations will likely drive continued demand.

For instance, a cyberattack on a government agency in June 2023 exposed the sensitive data of thousands of employees. This incident highlights the ongoing threat of data breaches and the importance of data security, even during economic downturns.

Key Regional Developments:

North America is expected to hold the largest market share due to the presence of established players and robust regulatory frameworks in the region. Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to the rapid digitalization of economies and growing awareness about data security.

Future Growth of the Market:

The integration of AI and ML into sensitive data discovery solutions will further enhance their accuracy and efficiency, leading to wider adoption. The ever-growing volume of data will necessitate robust solutions for identifying and managing sensitive information.

Stringent data privacy regulations across the globe will further propel the demand for sensitive data discovery solutions. The increasing adoption of cloud computing will drive the demand for cloud-based sensitive data discovery solutions.

Recent Developments

In January 2021: Netwrix and Stealthbits merged to address the increasing demand for sensitive data protection. This combined entity offers comprehensive data security and privacy solutions to organizations globally.

In April 2022: Palo Alto Networks announced the development of a new sensitive data detection service to assist organizations in complying with new regulations and safeguarding their data from cyberattacks.

Buy Now Enterprise-User PDF of Sensitive Data Discovery Market report 202 4 -203 1 @

Key Takeaways



The market is expected to reach a staggering USD 43.2 billion by 2031, driven by surging regulatory requirements and cyber threats.

Sensitive data discovery solutions are crucial for organizations to identify, locate, and protect sensitive information within their data landscapes.

The market offers significant opportunities for growth due to factors such as AI/ML integration, cloud adoption, and emerging regulations. North America leads the market, while APAC is expected to witness the fastest growth due to digitalization and rising data security awareness.

About Us

SNS Insider stands out as a distinguished market research and insights firm, boasting numerous accolades and a sterling reputation for excellence in service and strategy. Serving as your strategic ally, we specialize in reshaping challenges and uncovering solutions to even the most complex business dilemmas. Harnessing the power of expertise and interpersonal connections, we drive profound consumer insights and elevate client experiences. When you engage our services, you embark on a journey with seasoned and adept professionals. We prioritize collaboration with our clients, recognizing the paramount importance of tailoring each project to their unique requirements. After all, nobody comprehends your customers or community better than you do. Hence, our team adeptly crafts the right inquiries that resonate with your audience, ensuring the collection of unparalleled information.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy

...

Phone : +1-415-230-0044 (US)