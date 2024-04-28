Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) Market To Reach USD 34.5 Billion By 2031 Driven By Surging Demand From Chemical And Food & Beverage Sectors

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) market is poised for significant growth, reaching USD 34.5 billion by 2031. This Growth is driven by the rising demand for IBCs in the chemical and food & beverage sectors. These versatile and sustainable packaging solutions offer a cost-effective and efficient way to transport and store a wide range of liquid, semi-solid, and solid products, both hazardous and non-hazardous.

The market is further Driven by the increasing focus on eco-friendly packaging solutions. Manufacturers are continuously developing sustainable IBCs with enhanced durability, larger storage capacities, and eco-friendly features, minimizing environmental impact and waste generation.

Growing Demand Creates Opportunities

The SNS Insider report highlights a market size of USD 24.21 billion for IBCs in 2023, with a projected CAGR of 5.6% through 2031. This growth is due to various factors such as



IBCs cater to various applications, promoting their adoption across diverse industries. Their reusability aligns with the growing emphasis on sustainable packaging practices.

Continuous development of new designs and features in IBCs, such as improved stackability and enhanced durability, bolsters market performance.

The growing emphasis on sustainable trade practices will create lucrative opportunities for IBC manufacturers.

IBCs offer numerous potential applications across various industries, including chemical, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and more. Their pallet-mounted design facilitates easy transportation using forklifts or pallet jacks, further increasing their appeal for shipping needs.

The increasing industrial output across various sectors, including chemical, food & beverage, and pharmaceutical, fuels the demand for Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers (FIBCs). Furthermore, government initiatives promoting international trade and streamlined transactions positively influence the market. The growing popularity of reconditioned and refilled IBCs poses a challenge to the demand for newly manufactured containers.

Recent Developments Signal a Dynamic Market

January 2024: Greif, Inc., a prominent U.S. industrial packaging company, partnered with Ionkraft for a pilot project focused on innovative packaging solutions that prioritize recyclability and sustainability.

February 2024: Mauser Packaging Solutions, a U.S.-based company, acquired Consolidated Container Company, LLC. This acquisition broadens Mauser's product portfolio and unlocks new market opportunities.

February 2024: Aran Group, a leading Israeli manufacturer of sustainable liquid packaging, acquired IBA Germany. This acquisition empowers Aran to develop 1,000-liter IBCs and enter the lucrative German market.

Segment Analysis

By Material , the Plastic segment dominates the market with a more than 60% share due to its lightweight nature, affordability, and robust barrier properties. High-density polyethylene (HDPE) is a popular choice for its strength and ability to withstand various weather conditions, making it suitable for storing sensitive materials and hazardous chemicals.



Plastic

Metal

Paper & Paperboard Composite

By Content , The Liquid segment holds the major market share due to the extensive use of IBCs for transporting and storing bulk liquids across various industries.



Liquid Solid & Semi-solids

Impact of Global Events

The Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted supply chains and caused fluctuations in raw material prices, potentially impacting IBC production costs. However, the long-term impact remains to be seen. An economic slowdown resulted in reduced industrial activity and decreased demand for IBCs across various sectors. However, the essential nature of IBCs in certain industries, like pharmaceuticals, might mitigate the slowdown's impact.

Key Regional Developments

The Asia Pacific region will dominate the IBC market in 2023, capturing a share of more than 42% of the market share. This dominance is due to Increased industrial investments in the region Driving the demand for IBCs. The presence of a large pool of small- and medium-sized, Examples: China, Japan, and India are prominent markets within APAC, showcasing significant growth due to the factors mentioned above.

North America region holds a significant share of the market, with the U.S. as the leading market due to its Growing pharmaceutical and chemical sectors. The increase in agricultural production and food processing activities in the U.S. is a significant growth driver for IBCs.

Key Takeaways

The report highlights the rising demand for IBCs in critical sectors like chemicals and food & beverage. The focus on sustainability and continuous development of innovative features are creating lucrative opportunities for IBC manufacturers.

The Asia Pacific region reigns supreme in the IBC market, driven by factors such as increasing industrial spending and a flourishing small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) landscape.

The report acknowledges challenges such as the popularity of reconditioned IBCs but emphasizes the overall positive outlook. Recent developments showcasing industry collaboration and expansion plans signal a dynamic and promising future for the IBC market.

