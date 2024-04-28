Interactive Kiosk Market Anticipated To Cross $58.92 Billion By 2031, At 8.7% CAGR | Advanced Kiosks, Advantech, NCR Corp, Glory Ltd

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

The SNS Insider report indicates that The Interactive Kiosk Market Size was valued at USD 30.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 58.92 billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period 2024-2031. The interactive kiosk market is experiencing significant growth, propelled by a shift towards efficient self-service solutions.

Interactive Kiosks Revolutionize Service Delivery with Convenience, Efficiency, and User-Centric Design

Interactive kiosks are transforming the way businesses and organizations interact with customers and the public. These intelligent devices offer a seamless, intuitive experience that eliminates the need for lengthy queues and personal assistance for basic tasks. Rising investment in touchscreen technology and intuitive interfaces further enhances the appeal and accessibility of interactive kiosks across various industries.

AI-enhanced interfaces and Integration fuel the Interactive Kiosk Market growth

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) is a key driving force in the interactive kiosk market's advancement. AI-infused kiosks offer more intelligent, personalized interactions, enhancing user experience significantly. Some notable technological innovations include:

– Intelligent Personal Assistants (IPAs): IPAs like Siri or Google Assistant enable users to interact with kiosks via voice commands, streamlining navigation, and offering a more intuitive interface.

– Knowledge Navigators: Capable of accessing massive information databases, these features allow users to find detailed information and answers to complex queries quickly.

– Wayfinding Support: Interactive kiosks can assist with navigation in public spaces, helping users locate points of interest, services, or specific destinations.

Download Free Sample Report of Interactive Kiosk Market @

Top Companies Featured in Interactive Kiosk Market Report:



Advanced Kiosks

Advantech Co. Ltd.

NCR Corporation

Diebold Nixdorf

Glory Ltd

Embross

Kiosk Information Systems

Meridian Kiosks

Olea Kiosks Inc

Redyref

Source Technologies Touchscreen Solutions

The interactive kiosk market is witnessing exciting developments through strategic partnerships and technology integrations:



In August 2023, NCR VOYIX Corporation teamed up with Autobooks Inc. to streamline accounting and payment processes for small businesses.

In March 2023, GLORY LTD. collaborated with QikServe (UK) to optimize restaurant operations through self-service kiosk ordering and automated cash management.

In January 2023, Canopy (Georgia) and KIOSK Information Systems enhanced inventory tracking capabilities within the KNECT IoT platform. In January 2022, NCR VOYIX Corporation's acquisition of LibertyX strengthened its digital currency offerings, enabling cryptocurrency transactions through kiosks, ATMs, and point-of-sale systems.

Interactive Kiosk Industry Segmentation as Follows:

BY COMPONENT



Software

Hardware Service

BY TYPE



Self-service

Bank

Informative

Ticketing

Photo

Patient

Check-in

Employment

Casino Food & Beverage Vending

by Type: Bank kiosks are leading the market due to the widespread adoption of self-service banking for routine transactions, offering speed and 24/7 accessibility.

BY INDUSTRY



Aerospace & Defence

Automotive

Architecture & Construction

Medical

Semiconductors & Electronics

Energy & Power

Heavy Machinery

Mining Others

BY END-USER



Media and entertainment

Retail

Financial

Government

Hospitality

Transportation

Entertainment

Healthcare

BFSI Others

by End-user: The transportation segment shows strong growth potential, as interactive kiosks improve the passenger experience, optimize operations, and provide data insights for transport providers.

BY PANELSIZE



17 – 32 inches 32 inches

BY LOCATION

Indoor

Outdoor

Ask Your Query Before Buying this Research Report @

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has brought about disruptions in global supply chains and electronics component sourcing, potentially hindering the interactive kiosk market's growth. Additionally, rising energy prices and geopolitical tensions may lead to temporary investment slowdowns in kiosk technology deployment.

North America Led the Interactive Kiosk Market in 2023

The dominance is fueled by significant investments in digital signage by key players, leading to innovations in kiosk features and functionality. Additionally, North America is characterized by a strong focus on development activities aimed at enhancing customer usability and creating intuitive user interfaces, further driving growth. The demand for interactive kiosks is particularly high in the United States, with manufacturers adopting targeted marketing strategies to meet requirements in emerging economies.

Key Takeaways for the Interactive Kiosk Market Study



Advances in touchscreen interfaces, AI integration, and overall kiosk functionality are primary catalysts for market expansion.

Interactive kiosks address the widespread preference for convenient, efficient, and personalized self-service solutions across various industries.

The banking sector currently holds a dominant position in interactive kiosk adoption, but the transportation industry showcases the most rapid growth potential. North America is the current market leader, with Asia Pacific displaying the fastest-growing demand for interactive kiosk solutions.

Major Key Points from Table of Content

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter's 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Interactive Kiosk Market Segmentation, By Components

9. Interactive Kiosk Market Segmentation, By Type

10. Interactive Kiosk Market Segmentation, By Industry

11. Interactive Kiosk Market Segmentation, By End-User

12. Interactive Kiosk Market Segmentation, By Panel Size

13. Interactive Kiosk Market Segmentation, By Location

14. Regional Analysis

15. Company Profile

16. Competitive Landscape

17. USE Cases and Best Practices

18. Conclusion

Continued....

Access Detailed Research Insight with Full TOC and Graphs @

About Us:

SNS Insider has been a leader in data and analytics globally with its authentic consumer and market insights. The trust of our clients and business partners has always been at the center of who we are as a company. We are a business that leads the industry in innovation, and to support the success of our clients, our highly skilled engineers, consultants, and data scientists have consistently pushed the limits of the industry with innovative methodology and measuring technologies.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy

...

Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US)