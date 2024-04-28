Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Flourishes Driven By Growing Demand For Cost Reduction And Efficiency Optimization

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) -< />

Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Report Scope and Overview

The SNS Insider report indicates that the Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Size was valued at USD 3.28 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 9.18 Billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 13.74% over the forecast period 2024-2031.

Procurement outsourcing is gaining traction for its numerous benefits. Companies are increasingly turning to specialized service providers to achieve cost savings, streamline operations, and gain access to expert knowledge. This frees up internal resources to focus on core business activities, driving innovation and profitability. Technological advancements like cloud-based solutions, automation, and data analytics further enhance efficiency and effectiveness. Additionally, outsourcing providers offer comprehensive compliance and risk management solutions, minimizing risks associated with supplier selection, contracts, and fraud. This proves particularly valuable for companies expanding globally, as centralized and efficient procurement systems become crucial.

Some of the Major Key Players Studied in this Report are:



International Business Machines Corporation

Accenture

GEP

Infosys

Capgemini

Genpact

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

DXC Technology Company

WNS Limited

Wipro Limited Others

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War and Economic Slowdown

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted global supply chains, leading to price volatility and shortages of raw materials. This has increased the demand for procurement outsourcing services as organizations seek to mitigate risk and secure reliable suppliers.

However, the economic slowdown triggered by the war and rising inflation is expected to impact the market growth in the short term. Organizations might tighten their budgets and delay investments in new procurement technologies and services.

Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included Are:

On The Basis of Component



Solution Services

On The Basis of Deployment Model



On-Premises Cloud

On The Basis of Enterprise Size



Large Enterprises Small & Medium Enterprises

On The Basis of Application



Marketing Related Services

IT Related Services

HR Related Services

Facilities Management & Office Services Others

On The Basis of Industry Vertical



BFSI

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Professional Services

Manufacturing

Retail

Logistics Others

Key Regional Developments

North America the region is expected to dominate the market due to the high adoption of advanced procurement technologies and the presence of leading service providers.

European market is witnessing growth across various industries, with Germany and the UK leading the way.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR due to the rapid growth of the manufacturing sector and increasing adoption of digital procurement solutions.

Growth Potential of the Procurement Outsourcing Services Market

The procurement outsourcing services market is poised for continued growth in the coming years, driven by the aforementioned factors. The growing adoption of cloud-based solutions, automation tools, and data analytics platforms will further enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of procurement processes. Additionally, the increasing focus on sustainability and ethical sourcing will create new opportunities for procurement outsourcing service providers.

Recent Developments

In July 2022: Infosys announced an acquisition to expand its life sciences capabilities and address the growing demand for speed-up clinical trials, cloud-based platforms, and improved health outcomes.

In September 2022: Accenture acquired Sentia's businesses in Europe to strengthen its cloud infrastructure services portfolio and offer end-to-end solutions across private, public, and sovereign clouds.

Key Takeaways



The report highlights how procurement outsourcing services can significantly reduce costs, improve operational efficiency, and free up internal resources for core business activities.

By outsourcing procurement tasks, companies can refocus their efforts on core competencies, leading to increased innovation and profitability.

The report emphasizes the role of technology in driving market growth, with cloud-based solutions, automation tools, and data analytics platforms enhancing procurement processes.

The report highlights the importance of compliance and risk management solutions offered by procurement outsourcing service providers, helping organizations mitigate risks associated with supplier selection, contract management, and fraud prevention.

The report identifies the growing need for efficient and centralized procurement systems as organizations expand their operations globally, driving the demand for outsourcing services. The report provides valuable insights into the market segmentation based on component solutions, deployment, and industry verticals, enabling businesses to identify the most relevant solutions and service providers.

