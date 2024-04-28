Bearings Market To Reach USD 248.5 Billion By 2031 Driven By Demand For Low-Maintenance, High-Efficiency Bearings

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The global Bearings Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for bearings with reduced maintenance needs, improved efficiency, and longer service life. These bearings are important for various applications across industries, from automotive and aerospace to industrial machinery and appliances. SNS Insider report estimates the market size to reach USD 248.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.54% over the forecast period 2024-2031.

Some of the Major Key Players in this Report:



NSK Ltd

Schaeffler AG

JTEKT Corporation

SKF

The Timken Company

NBI Group

NTN Bearing Corporation

RBC Bearings Incorporated

Regal Rexnord Corporation LYC Bearings Corporationand

Growing Demand for Advanced Bearings Across Industries

The bearings market is Driven by the widespread presence of bearings in nearly every piece of machinery, from vehicles and agricultural equipment to household appliances and aerospace technology. This universality, integrated with the Growing demand for high-performance bearings that offer reduced maintenance, improved efficiency, and extended lifespans, is Driving market growth. The industry is growing in demand for specialized bearings tailored to specific applications. These include thrust bearings for handling axial loads, radial bearings for supporting radial loads, spherical roller bearings for accommodating misalignment, and many others. Each specialized bearing is meticulously engineered to deliver optimal performance and longevity in its intended use case.

Innovation and Technological Advancements Driving Market Expansion

The bearings industry is constantly evolving, with manufacturers focusing on continuous improvement in design, materials, and manufacturing processes. Advanced technologies such as Computer-Aided Design (CAD) and simulation are empowering manufacturers to develop highly efficient and reliable bearings, positively impacting the market landscape. The integration of electro-mechanical features directly into bearings is leading to performance enhancements while reducing size and cost. The demand for sensor-equipped bearings has also gained traction in recent times.

Recent Developments

April 2023: SKF partnered with Pagani, a high-end automotive manufacturer, to develop lightweight and low-friction bearings specifically designed for Pagani's Hyper Car vehicle.

March 2023: NSK Bearings collaborated with the Tokyo Institute of Technology to establish an advanced tribology innovation research center, fostering open innovation and research in the field of tribology, the science of friction, lubrication, and wear.

Segment Analysis

By Type , the roller bearings segment held the dominant revenue share of more than 40%, and it is projected to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period. Roller bearings offer superior efficiency in reducing rotational friction and supporting radial and axial loads. Their ability to handle heavier radial loads compared to their counterparts makes them highly sought after in various industries, including capital equipment, automobiles, home appliances, and aerospace.

Ball bearings, known for their low-friction properties and suitability for both thrust and radial loads, are widely used in the automotive industry, particularly in two- and four-wheeled vehicles. The segment is anticipated to witness healthy growth over the coming years. Plain bearings, the simplest type with no rolling components, are often the preferred choice for applications requiring high shock load resistance and high load capacity. Their conformability makes them ideal for applications with oscillatory movements. The demand for plain bearings is expected to maintain a steady growth.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region holds the largest market share of more than 38% in 2023. This dominance is attributed to the rapid expansion of machinery and motor vehicle production in the region, this dominance is attributed to China, a key market within the region, experiencing a surge in machinery and motor vehicle production. This industrial growth translates to a heightened demand for bearings across various applications. India's thriving construction and mining equipment market is another significant growth driver in the Asia Pacific region. The Growing construction and mining equipment market in India is expected to propel market growth in the coming years. The automotive aftermarket segment in this region is also anticipated to contribute significantly to the demand for bearings.

Europe and North America are expected to witness favorable growth due to Stable economic environments in these regions encouraging investment in various industries that rely heavily on bearings, such as automotive and manufacturing. The increasing adoption of high-value bearings, like large-diameter custom-built bearings used in heavy machinery and wind turbines, is propelling market growth in North America.

Key Takeaways for the Bearings Market Study

Technological advancements, such as sensor integration and advanced materials, are leading to the development of innovative bearings that enhance performance and efficiency.

The Asia Pacific region is poised for the fastest growth, driven by the expansion of manufacturing and infrastructure development.

The bearings market offers promising prospects for manufacturers who can cater to the growing demand for specialized and sustainable bearing solutions.

This report empowers market participants, including manufacturers, distributors, and end-users, to make informed decisions and capitalize on the potential of the bearings market.

