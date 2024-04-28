Queue Management System Market To Surpass USD 1455.08 Million By 2031, Propelled By Real-Time Monitoring And Analytics

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The SNS Insider report indicates that the Queue Management System Market Size was valued at USD 815.8 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1455.08 Million by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period 2024-2031.

Growing Demand and Market Report Scope:

Queue management systems are gaining traction due to their ability to streamline customer flow, reduce perceived wait times, and enhance customer satisfaction. Queue management systems provide customers with real-time wait time updates, appointment scheduling, and mobile queueing options, leading to a more positive and efficient experience. These systems allow businesses to optimize staffing levels, manage customer flow effectively, and collect valuable data for further analysis. By reducing wait times and providing customers with updates, queue management systems contribute to improved customer service and satisfaction.

The queue management system market presents several opportunities for growth:



Technological Advancements: The integration of AI, machine learning, and data analytics into queue management systems is expected to further enhance their capabilities and provide additional insights into customer behavior.

Expansion into New Markets: The rising demand for customer service excellence across various industries, including healthcare, retail, and banking, is creating new opportunities for queue management system adoption. Growing Focus on Mobile Engagement: Mobile queueing solutions are gaining popularity, allowing customers to join queues remotely and receive updates through their smartphones.

Major The Key Players of Queue Management System Market

Advantech Co. Ltd, AKIS Technologies, ATT Systems, Aurionpro solution ltd, AwebStar, Business Automation, Core Mobile, Hate2wait, JRNI, Lavi Industries

Segment Analysis:



By Offering:



Solution: This segment dominates due to the increasing demand for comprehensive queue management software and hardware systems.

Service: This segment is expected to grow due to the rising need for professional installation, maintenance, and support services for queue management systems.

By Mode:



Virtual Queuing: This segment is witnessing rapid growth due to its convenience, contactless nature, and ability to reduce physical wait times. Non-Virtual Queuing: Traditional ticket-based systems still hold a significant market share, particularly in industries with high customer footfall.

Key Market Segments

By Offering



Solution Service

By Mode



Virtual Queuing Non-Virtual Queuing

By Queue Type



Structured Queue

Unstructured Queue

Kiosk Queue Mobile Queue

By Application



Reporting and Analytics

Real-Time Monitoring

Appointment Management

Customer Service

Query Handling

In-Store Management Others

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War & Economic Slowdown:

The war has caused disruptions in the global supply chain, leading to delays in the delivery of hardware components and increased costs for queue management system providers. Businesses are hesitant to invest in new technologies due to the uncertain economic climate, impacting the adoption of queue management systems. The war has led to rising costs for raw materials and labor, impacting the overall cost of queue management systems. Businesses may prioritize cost-cutting measures during an economic downturn, leading to a decrease in investments in new technologies like queue management systems. Businesses may prioritize essential spending over discretionary investments in customer service enhancements. Economic uncertainty may lead to delays in the implementation of queue management system projects.

Key Regional Development:

North America holds the dominant position in the queue management system market due to rapid technological advancements the region is at the forefront of technological innovation, leading to the development and adoption of advanced queue management solutions. Businesses in North America prioritize customer experience and are willing to invest in technologies that enhance customer satisfaction. The region has a high penetration of digital technologies, leading to increased adoption of virtual queueing and mobile queueing solutions.

Future Growth

Emerging economies are experiencing rapid economic growth and rising disposable incomes, leading to increased demand for customer service excellence and the adoption of queue management systems. Businesses are increasingly relying on data analytics to optimize operations and improve customer experiences. Queue management systems provide valuable data on customer behavior and wait times, enabling data-driven decision making. Queue management systems are increasingly being integrated with existing IT infrastructure, such as CRM and ERP systems, to streamline customer interactions and provide a more holistic view of customer data.

Recent Developments:



In July 2023: Qtrac, a leading provider of virtual queue management solutions, introduced WhatsApp integration into its system. This allows for expanded international reach, greater customization for customer communication, and diversified messaging options for personalized interactions.

In June 2023: Verifone, a global payment solutions company, announced the launch of its new queue management system, designed to improve customer flow and reduce wait times in retail environments. In May 2023: The Queue Management Systems Association (QMSA) released a new white paper outlining the benefits of queue management systems for healthcare organizations. This white paper highlights the potential for these systems to improve patient satisfaction, reduce operational costs, and optimize patient flow.

Key Takeaways for the Queue Management System Market Study:



The queue management system market is expected to witness significant growth due to the rising focus on customer service, technological advancements, and the increasing demand for data-driven decision making.

Virtual queueing and mobile queueing solutions are gaining traction due to their convenience and ability to reduce physical wait times.

North America currently dominates the market, but emerging economies are expected to contribute significantly to future growth.

The integration of queue management systems with existing IT infrastructure and the development of new features such as WhatsApp integration will further enhance their capabilities and market potential. Businesses seeking to improve customer experience, optimize operations, and gain valuable data insights should consider investing in queue management systems.

