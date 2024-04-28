Wound Care Market Size Is Estimated To Reach USD 30.75 Billion By 2031 Owing To Rising Chronic Conditions And Surgical Procedures

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The Wound Care Market is expected to propel the market valuation to USD 30.75 billion by 2031 from USD 22.3 Billion in 2023, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.10% from 2024 to 2031.

Chronic Diseases, Surgeries, and ASCs Fuel Wound Care Market Growth

The wound care market is thriving due to a confluence of factors. One key driver is the rising prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes. With 37.3 million Americans diagnosed with diabetes and a staggering 96 million having prediabetes (according to a 2023 CDC report), the risk of diabetic foot ulcers is significantly higher. Wound care products, such as hydrocolloid dressings, play a critical role in managing these ulcers by promoting faster healing and maintaining moisture balance.

Another factor propelling the market is the increasing number of surgeries performed worldwide. Burn injuries are a major concern, with an estimated 180,000 deaths annually according to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the American Burn Association. Additionally, WHO reports from June 2022 indicate roughly 1.3 million people die each year from road traffic accidents, highlighting the prevalence of traumatic injuries. Collagenase-based enzymatic debridement products are widely used to treat these acute wounds.

Furthermore, the growing presence of Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) is expected to further accelerate market growth. ASCs offer a variety of surgical procedures, creating a subsequent demand for wound care products during post-surgical healing.

Biocompatible and Tech-Driven Solutions

On one hand, technology is taking center stage with the development of smart dressings, bioengineered tissues, and digital wound monitoring systems. A recent example is a smart bandage created by researchers at the University of Arizona College of Medicine in January 2023. This bandage utilizes advanced electronics to accelerate tissue repair by promoting blood flow to wounded areas through electrical stimulation and biosensors. This not only speeds up healing but also minimizes scar formation.

Concerns about the environmental impact of medical waste are driving the development of eco-friendly solutions. Biodegradable materials are being incorporated into interactive wound dressings, minimizing environmental impact and promoting a more sustainable healthcare system.

A Breakdown of the Wound Care Market

Product Dominance:

Advanced wound dressings dominates, capturing a commanding 35% market share. Their effectiveness in treating chronic wounds, such as diabetic foot ulcers, fuels their dominance.

Distribution Channels:

Currently, institutional sales – encompassing hospitals, clinics, and healthcare facilities – lead the market. These institutions often benefit from long-term contracts with manufacturers and distributors, ensuring a steady supply. However, retail sales through pharmacies and e-commerce platforms are poised for the fastest growth in the coming years. Convenience, wider product availability, and the growing popularity of online shopping are key drivers of this shift.

End-Use Landscape : Hospitals Remain Dominant, Home Care Gains Traction

Hospitals and clinical settings account for a significant 40% of wound care sales. This dominance can be attributed to the frequent surgeries performed in these settings and the need for specialized care like negative pressure therapy. Additionally, bulk buying power and established supplier relationships solidify their leadership position.

Russia-Ukraine War and Recession

Damaged facilities and displaced healthcare workers severely limit access to wound care for the injured. Disrupted supply chains further hinder treatment. The elderly relying on home care are especially vulnerable. Rebuilding the healthcare infrastructure and training new professionals are crucial for long-term recovery.

Economic downturns can also negatively impact wound care globally. Hospitals see fewer patients due to delayed care, leading to financial strain and potential staff cuts. Long-term care facilities struggle with funding shortfalls as they manage sicker patients. The burden falls on families to take on more caregiving duties.

North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Surges

North America currently dominates in the wound care market, holding a commanding 48% share (as of 2023). This dominance is fueled by several factors: a large and growing population, particularly a rising geriatric demographic more susceptible to wounds. Additionally, the high number of road accidents and readily available skilled medical professionals contribute to regional growth.

However, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to steal the show in the coming years, boasting the highest projected at CAGR of 4.8%. This surge is attributed to the rapid development of economies like China, India, and Japan. Changing lifestyles are leading to a higher prevalence of chronic diseases, further propelling the market. Technological advancements, a growing elderly population, and increasing rates of diabetes and cancer present significant growth opportunities. Medical tourism in this region adds another layer of demand, solidifying Asia-Pacific's position as the fastest-growing market for wound care products.

The Rise of Wound Care in India

India's wound care industry is poised for significant growth, with a projected CAGR of 6.30% over the coming years.

India's vast population presents a substantial target market for wound care products. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes, with an estimated 74.2 million diabetic patients currently, creates a significant demand for wound care solutions. This number is expected to climb even higher in the future.

As healthcare awareness grows in India, people are more likely to seek treatment for wounds, further propelling market expansion.

Recent Developments in the Wound Care Market



In June 2023: Evonik's JeNaCell launches epicite balance, a wound dressing for chronic wounds in Germany.

In March 2023: ConvaTec receives US FDA approval for InnovaBurn, a medical device using placental extracellular matrix to treat complex wounds. In January 2023: ConvaTec strengthens its US market presence with the launch of the ConvaFoam line of advanced dressings.

Product Launches and Acquisitions:

“For instance, in September 2023, MiMedx Group, Inc . launched EPIEFFECT, a new product in their advanced wound care line, specifically designed for treating chronic wounds like diabetic foot ulcers”.

Regulatory Landscape:

Regulations play a crucial role in ensuring product safety, quality, and market practices. Regulatory bodies like the FDA (U.S.) and CE (Europe) establish standards and oversee product approvals. Stringent regulations can act as barriers for new entrants but also build trust among healthcare providers, patients, and regulatory authorities.

Regional Expansion:

For example, in April 2021, Mlnlycke Health Care AB strengthened its position in Malaysia by building a new production facility.

Key Takeaways for Wound Care Market Study



The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, surgical procedures, and an aging population are fueling significant growth in the wound care market.

Technological advancements like smart dressings and bioengineered tissues are revolutionizing wound management.

The market is shifting towards eco-friendly solutions with the development of biodegradable wound care products.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth due to a large and growing population susceptible to chronic wounds. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and economic downturns can disrupt supply chains and hinder access to proper wound care.

Purchasing the full report will provide you with a comprehensive analysis of the wound care market, including:



In-depth market size and growth forecasts segmented by product, application, end-use, and region.

Detailed analysis of market trends, drivers, and challenges.

Profiles of key market players and their competitive strategies.

Insights into future market opportunities and potential disruptions. Extensive data and statistics to support your market research and business decisions.

