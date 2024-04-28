3D Printing Medical Devices Market Set To Grow To USD 10.67 Billion By 2031 Owing To Growing Demand For Personalized Medical Solutions

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The 3D printing medical devices market was worth $2.93 billion, it's expected to be worth over $10.67 billion in 2031 and will grow by 17.5% over the forecast period.

A Promising Solution for Organ Shortages and Personalized Medicine

By utilizing bioink, a revolutionary combination of living cells and biomaterials, 3D bioprinting holds immense promise for creating functional human tissues and organs. This technology opens doors for personalized medicine, allowing for the development of patient-specific tissues for surgeries and transplantation. Additionally, 3D printing facilitates cost-effective customized treatments, as seen with 3D printed skin grafts that significantly reduce surgery needs and accelerate healing for burn victims. While stringent regulations might temporarily slow down widespread adoption in the medical field, advancements in 3D bioprinting are poised to significantly propel the growth of the 3D printing medical devices market.

3D Printing Revolutionizes Medical Devices

3D printing is transforming medical devices by enabling the creation of custom implants and prosthetics. This offers significant advantages for both patients and doctors. Customized implants lead to improved surgical precision, resulting in shorter procedures, faster recovery times, and higher implant success rates.

“For example, in a complex surgery at Apollo Hospitals in India, a 3D printed titanium skull implant was used to ensure a perfect fit, reduced risk of infection and MRI compatibility'.

Furthermore, 3D printed prosthetics significantly improve posture and balance for individuals with Achondroplasia. The growing elderly population, particularly in the UAE, is expected to drive demand for these solutions, along with government initiatives to establish advanced healthcare facilities and promote medical tourism.

Recent Innovations in 3D Printing Medical Devices



In February 2023, Stratasys Ltd. introduced TrueDent resin, a biocompatible material specifically designed for dental applications. CELLINK launched the Lumen X in May 2023. This user-friendly benchtop DLP bioprinter offers high-resolution and versatile bioprinting capabilities. Designed for researchers and scientists, the Lumen X has the potential to significantly accelerate breakthroughs in 3D-printed tissues and organs.

Key Market Segments:

By Technology



Laser Beam Melting

Electron Beam Melting

Photopolymerization

Droplet Deposition

Three-dimensional Printing /Binder Jetting Other Technologies

By Component



Materials

Equipment Services & Software

By Application



Standard Prosthetics & Implants

Custom Prosthetics & Implants

Wearable Medical Devices

Surgical Instruments

Tissue-engineered Products

Surgical Guides

Hearing Aids Other Applications

By End User



Hospitals & Surgical Centers

Academic Institutions & Research Laboratories

Dental & Orthopedic Clinics

Clinical Research Organizations Pharma-Biotech & Medical Device Companies

Decoding the 3D Printing Medical Device Market

Components: Software and services lead the pack due to the rising demand for affordable and reliable 3D printing solutions in the medical device industry.

Technology: Laser beam melting (LBM) dominates, driven by its widespread use in dentistry and for minimally invasive implant creation.

Applications: Custom prosthetics and implants hold the top spot. 3D printing's versatility in crafting solutions from various materials like biomaterials, plastics, and metals fuels this dominance.

End-Users: Hospitals and surgical centers reign supreme due to the increasing affordability of 3D printing services, the rise of in-house 3D printing labs, and their rapid embrace of this innovative technology.

Potential Impact of Global Disruptions

The 3D printing medical device market faces potential headwinds from global disruptions. The ongoing war in Ukraine has disrupted supply chains, jeopardizing the availability of critical raw materials for 3D printing filaments and bioinks. This disruption could lead to price hikes and shortages, hindering the production of 3D printed medical devices. Additionally, the war has diverted resources away from healthcare spending in some countries, potentially slowing down the adoption of innovative technologies like 3D printing in medicine.

Furthermore, an economic slowdown can also pose challenges. Reduced healthcare spending might force hospitals and clinics to prioritize essential supplies and procedures over investing in new technologies like 3D printing medical devices. The long-term impact of these disruptions remains uncertain, but they highlight the potential vulnerabilities of the market in the face of global events.

North America: A Leader in 3D Printing Medical Devices

North America is poised to remain dominant in the 3D printing medical device market. US boasts a powerful medical device industry known for embracing cutting-edge technology. Significant investments in R&D drive advancements in 3D printing for medical applications. There's a growing demand for personalized treatments like breast augmentation. 3D-printed implants offer significant advantages over traditional options, minimizing complications, reducing surgery times, and improving patient recovery. Furthermore, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) plays a crucial role by establishing a clear regulatory framework for 3D-printed medical devices. This includes approvals and fostering innovation through research activities. Lastly, initiatives like the Radiological Society of North America's (RSNA) 3D Printing Special Interest Group (SIG) emphasize the growing focus on in-hospital, point-of-care 3D printing, allowing for faster and more customized medical device creation for patients.

This Report Gives You The Key Info On 3D Printing In Medical Devices Market:



Discover how this market is expected to boom in the coming years.

Understand the different parts of the market, like software and materials.

Learn which medical applications, like custom implants, are most popular.

See why North America is a leader and how regulations play a role. Find out about potential factors affecting the market and exciting new advancements.

