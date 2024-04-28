Lab Automation Market Projected To Reach USD 9.14 Billion By 2031, Expanding At A CAGR Of 6.19%

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



According to SNS Insider the Lab Automation market is projected to reach USD 9.14 billion by 2031 from USD 5.74 billion in 2023 and grow at a CAGR of 6.19% over the forecast period of 2024-2031.

The lab automation market will be experiencing intense growth, driven by the increasing demand for efficiency, accuracy, and productivity in laboratories worldwide. This market encompasses a diverse range of technologies and instruments that automate various laboratory processes, from sample preparation and analysis to data management and reporting.

Market Overview:

The demand for lab automation solutions stems from several key factors. Rising investments in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors are fuelling the need for faster drug discovery and development processes. Additionally, the growing focus on personalized medicine and precision diagnostics necessitates high-throughput workflows and consistent results, areas where automation excels.

Lab Automation Industry Segmentation as Follows:

By Process



Continuous Flow



By Workflow





Sequential Processing



Parallel Processing



By Components





Consumables



Equipment



Discrete Processing





By Method







Centrifugal Discrete Processing





Random Access Discrete Processing





By Components







Consumables





Equipment





By Workflow







Dependent Analysis Independent Analysis

By Automation Type



Total Automation Systems



By Steps





Pre-analysis







Centrifugation







Sample Preparation





Sample Sorting





Transport Mechanisms





Liquid Handling





Sample Storage



Sample Analysis



Modular Automation Systems





By Steps







Specimen Acquisition & Identification & Labelling







Transport Mechanisms







Sample Preparation







Sample Loading & Aspiration







Reagent Handling & Storage Sample Analysis & Measurements

By End User



Photometry & Fluorometry

Immunoassay Analysis

Electrolyte Analysis

Clinical Chemistry Analysis Other end-user

By End User segment analysis:

Segmenting the laboratory automation market by end-user unlocks a deeper understanding of customer needs. Core segments include Photometry & Fluorometry, Immunoassay Analysis, Electrolyte Analysis, and Clinical Chemistry Analysis. While these segments tackle distinct applications, their combined market share surpasses 70%. Beyond these, a diverse range of users, from agricultural testing to environmental research, contribute to the remaining market segment. By dissecting the market by end-user, targeted solutions and marketing strategies can be developed to best serve each unique customer group.

List of Lab Automation Companies Profiled in Report:



QIAGEN

PerkinElmer Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Danaher

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Eppendorf SE

Hudson Robotics

Aurora Biomed Inc.

BMG LABTECH GmbH

Tecan Trading AG

Hamilton Company Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Political Trends:

This trend is driven by government policies promoting precision medicine and drug discovery initiatives. For instance, the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) invests heavily in research automation technologies. Additionally, rising concerns about laboratory worker safety, particularly in handling hazardous materials, are influencing a shift towards automation. This political push for efficiency and safety, coupled with consistent technological advancements, is propelling the lab automation market towards a future of increased adoption and market size.

Geography Dynamics:

North America is currently the dominant player in the lab automation market, driven by the presence of major pharmaceutical companies and well-established research infrastructure. The APAC region is a hotbed for growth in the lab automation market, projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.20% over the forecast period of 2024-2031. This rapid rise is supported by several factors, including a growing emphasis on improving laboratory productivity and ensuring accuracy in research. While the global market holds significant potential, the APAC market is expected to capture a substantial share, likely 50% by 2031, driven by factors like increasing government investments in the healthcare sector and a flourishing biopharmaceutical industry. This push in lab automation adoption across the APAC region presents a lucrative opportunity for companies developing innovative automation solutions.

Impact of Macro Economic slowdown:

A macroeconomic slowdown can stifle the growth of the lab automation market, projected to hold a roughly 18% share of the global life sciences sector by 2025 as per SNS Insider analysis. This happens due to several factors. Firstly, tightened budgets lead research institutions and pharmaceutical companies to delay or forgo investments in new automation technologies. Secondly, limited access to credit can restrict smaller labs and startups from acquiring these often-expensive systems. This stagnation can hamper innovation and decrease efficiency gains within the scientific research landscape.

Recent Developments



Siemens Healthineers : Offers a comprehensive portfolio of automation solutions, including laboratory information management systems (LIMS) and automated workflows for various applications.

Danaher Corporation : Provides a wide range of automation instruments for clinical diagnostics and life sciences research.

Agilent Technologies : Specializes in integrated automation solutions for genomics and proteomics workflows. Thermo Fisher Scientific : Offers a diverse range of automation solutions for drug discovery, clinical diagnostics, and environmental testing.

Key Takeaways:



The lab automation market presents a compelling growth story fuelled by the rising demand for efficiency, accuracy, and productivity in laboratories. As technological advancements continue and new applications emerge, the market is expected to witness significant expansion in the coming years. This trend will not only benefit research institutions and pharmaceutical companies but also contribute to advancements in healthcare and personalized medicine.

