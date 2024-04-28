Radiotherapy Market Size To Grow By USD 10.19 Billion From 2024 To 2031- SNS Insider

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



According to SNS Insider the Radiotherapy market is projected to reach USD 10.19 billion by 2031 and was valued at USD 6.79 billion in 2023. The expected CAGR growth estimated by SNS Insider for the forecast period of 2024-2031 is 5.53%.

What are the factors which should be considered as the driving forces?

Rising Cancer Burden: The global incidence of cancer is on the rise, fuelled by an aging population, unhealthy lifestyles, and environmental factors. This translates to an increased demand for effective treatment options, promoting the radiotherapy market forward.

Shifting Treatment Preferences: Radiotherapy is increasingly being viewed as a viable alternative to surgery, particularly for inoperable or sensitive tumors. Its minimally invasive nature and improved efficacy are making it a preferred choice for many patients and oncologists.

Growing Healthcare Expenditure: As healthcare spending increases globally, more resources are being allocated towards advanced cancer treatments, including radiotherapy. This trend is expected to continue in the foreseeable future.

List of Radiotherapy Companies Profiled in Report:



Siemens Healthineers AG

Elekta

Accuray Incorporated

IBA

ViewRay Technologies Inc

Hitachi Ltd

iCAD inc

IsoRay Inc

Mevioi Medical Systems Inc

Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd

P-cure Ltd ZEISS Group

How does SNS Insider view APAC region in terms of future growth?

This surge is attributable to factors like an aging population and advancements in radiotherapy technologies. Though the exact market share distribution varies by report, major countries like China and India are anticipated to hold a dominant share due to their large populations and growing healthcare investments. the rising prevalence of cancer in the region, fuelled by population aging and lifestyle changes, is creating a strong demand for radiotherapy as a crucial treatment option. Secondly, growing awareness about cancer and improved detection methods are leading to more diagnoses and treatment needs. Finally, increasing healthcare expenditure allows for investments in advanced radiotherapy equipment and infrastructure upgrades, improving treatment availability and quality. This growth presents exciting opportunities for market players in the APAC region.

Segment Analysis:

By Type



Product Service

By Technology



External Beam Radiotherapy



Linear Accelerators





Conventional Linear Accelerators





Stereotactic Advanced Electron/Cobalt-60 Linear Accelerators





Gamma Knife





CyberKnife



TomoTherapy



Conventional Cobalt-60 Teletherapy Units



Particle Therapy Systems





Cyclotrons





Synchrotrons



Synchrocyclotron



Internal Beam Radiotherapy/Brachytherapy





Seeds





Afterloaders





Applicators



IORT Systems



Systemic Radiotherapy





lobenguane (I-131)





Samarium-153





Rhenium-186 Other Systemic Radiotherapy Products

By Application



External Beam Radiotherapy



Prostate Cancer



Breast Cancer



Lung Cancer



Head and Neck Cancer



Colorectal Cancer

Other Cancers

Internal Beam Radiotherapy/Brachytherapy



Prostate Cancer



Gynecological Cancer



Breast Cancer



Cervical Cancer



Penile Cancer Other Cancers

By Procedure



External Beam Radiotherapy



Image-guided Radiotherapy



Intensity-modulated Radiotherapy



Stereotactic Therapy



Particle Therapy

3D Conformal Radiotherapy

Internal Beam Radiotherapy/Brachytherapy



High-dose-rate Brachytherapy



Low-dose-rate Brachytherapy

Pulsed-dose-rate Brachytherapy

Systemic Radiotherapy

Intravenous Radiotherapy

Oral Radiotherapy Instillation Radiotherapy

By End User



Hospitals Independent Radiotherapy Centers.

The radiotherapy market can be broken down into two main categories: products and services. Products, like linear accelerators and brachytherapy seeds, make up the larger chunk of the market at around 70%. This is likely because these machines are essential for delivering radiation therapy. Services, on the other hand, encompass things like treatment planning and patient monitoring. While they take a smaller slice of the market share, around 30%, these services are crucial for ensuring effective and safe radiotherapy.

Recent Developments:



The radiotherapy market is a highly competitive landscape with established players like Elekta AB, Varian Medical Systems, IBA Radiopharma Solutions, and Accuray Incorporated vying for market dominance. These key players are constantly innovating and developing new technologies to improve treatment efficacy and patient outcomes.

Elekta AB launched its Elekta Unity system, a next-generation MR-guided linear accelerator that offers real-time tumor visualization during treatment.

Varian Medical Systems introduced its Ethos system, a treatment platform that combines advanced imaging with robotic technology for precise radiation delivery. IBA Radiopharma Solutions is focusing on developing novel radioisotopes for targeted radiotherapy applications.

Key Takeaways:



The radiotherapy market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by rising cancer incidence, technological advancements, and shifting treatment preferences.

As healthcare spending continues to rise, and technological innovations lead to even more precise and effective treatments, the demand for radiotherapy is expected to surge. This growth presents a lucrative opportunity for companies involved in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of radiotherapy equipment and technologies. However, challenges like reimbursement issues and access to advanced technologies in developing countries need to be addressed to ensure equitable access to this life-saving treatment.

