Synthetic Paper Market Size To Hit $1.67 Bn By 2030 With 8.9% CAGR, Driven By Folding Cartons And Blister Packing Are Becoming More Popular

The Synthetic Paper Market is propelled by increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions and expanding applications across various industries.

According to the latest SNS Insider report, The Synthetic Paper Market Size is anticipated to reach USD 1.67 billion by 2030, exhibiting a remarkable CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. It was valued at USD 0.847 billion in 2022.

Some of the Key Players Included are:



Hop Industries Corporation

Transcendia, Inc.

Agfa-Gevaert Group

NAN Ya Plastics Corporation

Arjobex SAS

Yupo Corporation

Cosmo Films Limited

American Profol Inc.

PPG Industries Inc. Toyobo Co. Ltd.

Market Report Scope:

Synthetic paper, derived from synthetic resins sourced from petroleum, boasts exceptional properties such as tear resistance, chemical and moisture resistance, and heat seal ability, positioning it as a superior alternative to traditional paper. Industries including packaging, food & beverages, consumer goods, transportation, and pharmaceuticals are embracing synthetic paper for its versatility and sustainability. The United States emerged as a key market for synthetic paper, driven by increasing consumer awareness of environmentally friendly alternatives and a shift away from vinyl. The advent of digital printing technologies opens up new avenues for synthetic paper applications, particularly in printing and finishing processes requiring high durability and resistance properties. BOPP synthetic paper, renowned for its high performance and stability in extreme conditions, dominates the market owing to its wide-ranging applications across various industries. Moreover, the utilization of synthetic paper in manufacturing children's books, food labels, and packaging further fuels market growth. However, fluctuations in the prices of raw materials such as polybutylene, polypropylene, and polyethylene pose challenges to market players, impacting production costs. Despite its myriad benefits, the higher cost of synthetic paper compared to traditional paper and generic plastics limits its adoption primarily to long-term applications requiring durability and resilience.

Market Analysis:

The Synthetic Paper Market is fueled by several driving factors, including increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions, advancements in digital printing technologies, and expanding applications across diverse industries. The market's growth trajectory is further propelled by the superior properties of synthetic paper, such as durability, moisture resistance, and printability, which cater to evolving consumer preferences and industry requirements. Moreover, the rising emphasis on sustainable practices and environmental conservation initiatives drives the adoption of synthetic paper as a viable alternative to traditional paper and plastic materials. Opportunities for market expansion abound as manufacturers innovate to address challenges related to raw material availability and price fluctuations, thereby enhancing product affordability and accessibility.

Segment Analysis:

By Raw Material, the BOPP product segment dominates the market, accounting for the largest revenue share in 2022. This dominance can be attributed to BOPP synthetic paper's superior performance and stability, making it the preferred choice across various industries.

By Application, the Labels segment is poised for rapid growth, fueled by increasing demand for high-quality, durable labeling solutions in sectors such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods.

By Raw Material



BOPP

HDPE Others

By Application



Printing

Paper Bags Labels

By End-use



Paper

Packaging Others (pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food & beverages, and horticulture)

Impact of Recession:

The Synthetic Paper Market exhibits resilience during economic downturns, owing to its indispensable role in various industries. However, recessions may temporarily dampen demand from certain sectors, necessitating strategic adaptations by market players to mitigate potential impacts.

Impact of Russia and Ukraine:

Geopolitical tensions in regions like Russia and Ukraine can disrupt the supply chain of synthetic paper raw materials, leading to price fluctuations and supply shortages. Market stakeholders must proactively diversify sourcing and production strategies to mitigate such risks.

Key Regional Development:

The Asia-Pacific region leads the Synthetic Paper Market, driven by factors such as rapid industrialization, increasing consumer demand for sustainable products, and advancements in printing technologies. Additionally, North America emerged as a prominent market player, fueled by stringent environmental regulations and a growing focus on eco-friendly packaging solutions.

Key Takeaways:



The Synthetic Paper Market is poised for robust growth driven by sustainability trends and technological advancements.

BOPP synthetic paper dominates the market, offering superior performance and stability across diverse applications.

Labels have emerged as a key growth segment, catering to the increasing demand for durable labeling solutions in various industries. Market stakeholders must navigate challenges related to raw material availability and price fluctuations to sustain growth and innovation.

Recent Developments:



In 2020, Arjobex SAS expanded its European footprint through the acquisition of MDV Group, enhancing its capabilities in specialty coatings solutions for paper and films. In Sept 2020, Yupo Corporation introduced SUPERYUPO Double, an innovative synthetic paper grade suitable for double-sided printing with oil-based inks, aligning with sustainability initiatives and market demand for eco-friendly materials.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Impact of Ukraine- Russia war Impact of ongoing Recession

IntroductionResearch MethodologyMarket DynamicsImpact AnalysisValue Chain AnalysisPorter's 5 Forces ModelPEST AnalysisSynthetic Paper Market Segment, By Raw MaterialSynthetic Paper Market Segment, By ApplicationSynthetic Paper Market Segment, By End-useRegional AnalysisCompany ProfilesCompetitive LandscapeConclusion

