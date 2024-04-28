(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The global Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market is poised for remarkable growth, as indicated by SNS Insider's report. The market, valued at USD 6.1 billion in 2023, is forecasted to surge to USD 38.9 billion by 2031, reflecting an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.3% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.

The accelerating demand for cell and gene therapies, fueled by the escalating prevalence of chronic diseases and genetic disorders, coupled with advancements in biotechnology, is a primary driver propelling this exponential growth. Cell and gene therapies offer promising treatment options for a wide array of conditions, ranging from cancer to genetic disorders, and have demonstrated remarkable efficacy in several clinical trials.

The increasing investment in research and development activities, along with the rising number of collaborations and partnerships between pharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs), are further contributing to the expansion of the cell and gene therapy manufacturing services market. Moreover, supportive regulatory frameworks and initiatives aimed at streamlining the manufacturing process and accelerating the commercialization of advanced therapies are bolstering market growth.

Key Takeaways from the Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market Study:



Robust Pipeline of Cell & Gene Therapies Fueling Demand: With over 1,000 cell and gene therapy products in development globally, the need for specialized manufacturing services is skyrocketing as companies race to commercialize these cutting-edge treatments.

Contract Manufacturing Dominates: Due to the complexity and cost of building in-house manufacturing capabilities, an estimated 70% of cell and gene therapy developers are outsourcing production to contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs). Strong Growth Across All Regions: While North America currently accounts for the largest market share, Asia Pacific is poised to experience the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2031 as major biopharma hubs emerge in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea.

Regional Analysis:



North America: Capturing over 40% of the market in 2023, driven by the U.S. biotech industry and early adoption of cell and gene therapies.

Europe: The second-largest market, benefiting from streamlined regulation and government initiatives spurring growth. Asia Pacific: Anticipated to witness the fastest growth, fueled by increasing R&D activity and the establishment of manufacturing facilities by global pharmaceutical companies.

Key Developments:



Major investments by CMOs to expand capacity and capabilities, such as Thermo Fisher's new $180 million facility and Resilience's $1.2 billion manufacturing site.

Strategic partnerships between therapy developers and CMOs, exemplified by Bristol Myers Squibb's $900 million deal with Catalent.

Entry of new players like Samsung Biologics and Wuxi AppTec into the cell and gene therapy CDMO space. Intense competition among established CMOs like Lonza, Catalent, Fujifilm, Merck, and Thermo Fisher to secure manufacturing contracts.

List of Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Companies Profiled in Report:



Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Catalent Inc.

Lonza

Takara Bio Inc.

Wuxi Advanced Therapies

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Samsung Biologics

Bluebird Bio Inc.

Novartis AG

Boehringer Ingelheim

Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.

Miltenyi Biotec Cellular Therapeutic

Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Industry Segmentation as Follows:

By Type



Cell Therapy



Allogeneic





Mesenchymal Stem Cells





T-cells





Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells





Natural Killer Cells





Hematopoietic Stem Cells



Other Allogeneic Cells



Autologous





T-cells





Hematopoietic Stem Cells





Mesenchymal Stem Cells





Natural Killer Cells



Other Autologous Cells



Viral Vector





Retroviral Vectors





Adeno-associated Virus Vectors

Other Viral Vectors

Gene Therapy



Viral Vector





Retroviral Vectors





Adeno-associated Virus Vectors



Other Viral Vectors



Non-viral Vector





Oligonucleotides Other Non-viral Vectors

By Indication



Oncology Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Orthopedic Diseases

Ophthalmology Diseases

Central Nervous System Disorders

Infectious Diseases Other Indications

By Application



Clinical Manufacturing Commercial Manufacturing

