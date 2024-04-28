AI In Fintech Market To Surge Fueled By Unrelenting Demand For Process Automation In Financial Institutions

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) -< />

AI in Fintech Market Scope and Overview

The SNS Insider report indicates that the AI in Fintech Market size was valued at USD 11.89 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 41.5 Billion by 2031, reflecting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.05% over the forecast period 2024-2031. This phenomenal growth is primarily driven by the ever-increasing need for process automation within financial institutions. Traditional financial institutions are actively seeking ways to streamline operations and reduce reliance on manual tasks. AI technologies offer groundbreaking solutions for automating a wide range of processes, from transaction management to risk evaluation. By leveraging automation, financial institutions can not only enhance operational efficiency but also minimize errors and expedite decision-making processes.

Major Key Players Studied in this Report are:



Microsoft

Google

Salesforce

IBM

Intel

Amazon Web Services

Inbenta Technologies

IPsoft

Nuance Communications

ComplyAdvantage Others

Growing Demand for AI in Fintech Solutions

The market for AI in Fintech solutions is experiencing a surge driven by several compelling factors. The increasing internet penetration and widespread adoption of mobile banking have resulted in the generation of massive volumes of financial data. AI facilitates the analysis and interpretation of this data, enabling financial institutions to gain valuable customer insights, optimize operations, and personalize financial products and services. Fintech companies are leveraging AI to provide a more personalized and efficient customer experience. AI-powered chatbots can address customer inquiries promptly, while automated fraud detection systems safeguard financial transactions and ensure customer security. AI empowers Fintech companies to reach new demographics and underserved markets. By tailoring financial products and services based on AI-driven insights, Fintech firms can expand their customer base and promote financial inclusion. Collaboration between Fintech firms, traditional financial institutions, technology companies, and regulatory bodies fosters innovation and facilitates the development of secure and robust AI-powered financial solutions.

Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included Are:

By Component:



Solutions



Software Tools

Platforms

Services



Managed Professional

By Deployment Mode:



Cloud On-premises

AI in Fintech Market by Application:



Virtual Assistant (Chatbots)

Business Analytics and Reporting

Customer Behavioral Analytics Others (includes market research, advertising, and marketing campaign)

Recent Developments



In March 2023: CSI, a leading provider of Fintech and RegTech solutions, partnered with Hawk AI, a global leader in anti-money laundering (AML) and fraud prevention technologies. This collaboration aims to integrate AI and machine learning models into financial products for real-time detection and prevention of fraudulent activity. In January 2023: Inscribe, a financial fraud detection company, secured USD 25 million in funding to leverage AI for combating financial crimes. Inscribe utilizes AI to analyze and verify financial onboarding documents, identifying inconsistencies and generating individual customer risk profiles.

Impact of Global Crises

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has sent ripples through various industries, impacting the AI in Fintech landscape as well. Economic sanctions and geopolitical tensions have disrupted global financial markets, affecting businesses with exposure to the Russian market. Additionally, the crisis has triggered an increase in cryptocurrency adoption as confidence in traditional currencies wanes. Furthermore, concerns regarding a potential exodus of tech talent from Russia and the heightened threat of cyber-attacks pose new challenges for Fintech enterprises.

The global economic slowdown has also impacted the Fintech sector, leading to a decline in venture capital funding for Fintech startups. Despite this temporary setback, a modest upsurge in funding values has been observed in 2023, primarily driven by a few significant deals. While the overall decrease in Fintech funding could potentially hinder the advancement of the AI in Fintech market, long-term growth prospects remain favorable due to the ongoing digital transformation of financial services and the constant demand for innovation.

Key Regional Developments: North America Leads the Charge

North America holds a dominant position in the AI in Fintech market, accounting for a market share exceeding 38%. This dominance can be attributed to several factors, including substantial investments in research and development, the presence of leading AI companies in the region, and the growing digitization driving the adoption of digital payments.

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate within the AI in Fintech market during the forecast period. This rapid growth is fueled by the swift adoption of digital payments and the increasing prevalence of internet services within the region. Government initiatives promoting AI development in the Fintech sector further bolster growth prospects. Notably, the application of AI within the Asia Pacific banking sector is currently leading the regional market.

Key Takeaways



The relentless demand for process automation in financial institutions will continue to be a primary driver of market growth. AI-powered solutions offer unparalleled efficiency and accuracy, transforming the way financial institutions operate.

By facilitating the development of innovative financial products and services tailored to specific needs, AI empowers Fintech companies to reach underserved demographics and promote financial inclusion on a global scale. Collaboration across various industry sectors fosters a supportive ecosystem for the development and implementation of secure and robust AI-powered financial solutions. Collaboration between Fintech firms, traditional financial institutions, technology companies, and regulatory bodies is critical to navigate the ever-evolving regulatory landscape and ensure responsible AI development.

