(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

The global microfluidics market continues its upward trajectory, with an estimated size of USD 28.71 billion in 2022 and projected to soar to USD 72.10 billion by 2030, showcasing a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Microfluidics, a field at the intersection of physics, engineering, chemistry, and biotechnology, has been revolutionizing various industries with its ability to precisely manipulate small volumes of fluids. This technology finds applications in diverse sectors such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and diagnostics, among others.

Get Free Sample Report of Microfluidics Market @

Key factors propelling the growth of the microfluidics market:



Advancements in Lab-on-a-Chip Technology : Lab-on-a-Chip (LOC) devices, enabled by microfluidic technologies, are becoming increasingly popular due to their ability to miniaturize and integrate multiple laboratory functions onto a single chip. These devices offer advantages such as reduced sample volumes, faster analysis, and portability, thereby driving their adoption across various industries.

Rising Demand for Point-of-Care Testing : With the growing emphasis on personalized medicine and the need for rapid diagnostic solutions, the demand for point-of-care testing devices is on the rise. Microfluidic-based platforms enable rapid and accurate analysis of biological samples at the point of care, contributing to improved patient outcomes and healthcare efficiency.

Expansion of Biomedical Research : Microfluidic technologies play a crucial role in biomedical research, facilitating tasks such as cell manipulation, single-cell analysis, and high-throughput screening. As the field of life sciences continues to advance, the demand for innovative microfluidic solutions is expected to escalate, further fueling market growth. Increasing Investment in Research and Development : Governments, academic institutions, and private companies are investing significantly in research and development activities aimed at exploring new applications and enhancing the capabilities of microfluidic technologies. This investment influx is driving innovation and fostering the development of novel products and solutions in the microfluidics market.

Key Takeaways from the Microfluidics Market Study:



Increasing demand for point-of-care testing, high prevalence of target diseases, and growing R&D in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are key growth drivers

The pharmaceutical research segment held the largest revenue share in 2022, driven by drug discovery and delivery applications

North America dominated the market in 2022 due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and strong funding for life sciences R&D Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR from 2023-2030 owing to rising healthcare expenditure and initiatives to modernize healthcare facilities

Ask Your Query Before Buying this Research Report @

Regional Analysis:



North America (36.2% revenue share in 2022): Established market led by the U.S. with significant R&D spending in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology

Europe (29.6%): Adoption of advanced microfluidic technologies in clinical diagnostics, drug delivery, and biomedical research Asia Pacific (19.8%): Rapidly growing market in China, India, Japan due to increasing investments in life sciences and healthcare modernization programs

Key Developments in the Microfluidics Market:



In 2023, Danaher launched a new microfluidic qPCR system to enable automated molecular diagnostics testing

Perkin Elmer expanded its microfluidics portfolio with new lab-on-chip solutions for next-generation sequencing in 2022 Agilent acquired a microfluidics start-up in 2021 to strengthen its offerings for drug delivery and cell analysis

Download Free Sample Report of Microfluidics Market

List of Microfluidics Companies Profiled in Report:



Illumina Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

PerkinElmer Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

HORIBA

Loschmidt laboratory

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Abbott

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Standard BioTools BIOLASE Inc

Microfluidics Industry Segmentation as Follows:

By Application



Medical/Healthcare



PCR & RT-PCR



Gel Electrophoresis



Microarrays



ELISA

Others Non-medical

By Material



Silicon

Glass

Polymer

polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) Others

By Technology



Lab-on-a-chip



Medical

Non-Medical

Organs-on-chips



Medical

Non-Medical

Continuous Flow Microfluidics



Medical

Non-Medical

Optofluidics And Microfluidics



Medical

Non-Medical

Acoustofluidics And Microfluidics



Medical

Non-Medical

Electrophoresis And Microfluidics



Medical Non-Medical

Buy Microfluidics Market report @

About US:

SNS Insider has been a leader in data and analytics globally with its authentic consumer and market insights. The trust of our clients and business partners has always been at the center of who we are as a company. We are a business that leads the industry in innovation, and to support the success of our clients, our highly skilled engineers, consultants, and data scientists have consistently pushed the limits of the industry with innovative methodology and measuring technologies.

We assist our clients to anticipate industrial, economic, and consumer trends to drive disruptive change by fusing global experience with local information from experts throughout the world. We bring context to strategic and tactical data by bridging approaches based on data science and field research, assisting you in addressing your most pressing problems and spotting possibilities.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy,

Email,

Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND),

Website: