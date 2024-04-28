Russian wheat export prices rise due to weather challenges, global market trends

(MENAFN) Recent reports indicate a notable uptick in Russian wheat export prices, driven primarily by adverse weather conditions affecting the new crop in the southern regions of the country, coupled with a general increase in global market prices. The price surge is particularly evident in the case of Russian wheat containing 12.5 percent protein, slated for supply on a Free on Board (FOB) basis in late May and early June, which rose to USD212 per metric ton, marking a significant increase from the previous week's figure of USD208 per ton.



Soficon Agricultural Consulting Company corroborates this trend, setting the price range for the same category of wheat at USD213 to USD216 per ton, up from the previous range of USD210 to USD212 per ton on an FOB basis. Analysts caution that the situation could lead to further price adjustments, particularly if rainfall occurs in southern Russia. Soficon's weekly note highlights the potential for a sharp price correction in major global wheat trading hubs such as Paris and Chicago in response to such developments.



While China holds the title of the world's largest wheat producer, Russia traditionally occupies the position of the largest wheat exporter. However, the current market dynamics underscore the vulnerability of wheat prices to weather-related challenges and broader shifts in global market trends, highlighting the interconnectedness of the agricultural commodities market on a global scale.



