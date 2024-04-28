Russian representative cautions of possible asset seizure amid rising tensions with U.S.

(MENAFN) Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, issued a stern warning on Saturday, indicating that Russia could resort to seizing assets belonging to American citizens and investors within its borders. This retaliatory measure, encompassing properties and monetary holdings, is purportedly in response to potential American actions targeting Moscow's frozen reserves held in Western countries.



The escalating tensions between the two nations stem from recent developments in the US House of Representatives, where a bill was passed authorizing the Biden administration to confiscate Russian assets held in US banks and redirect them to Ukraine. The Kremlin swiftly condemned this move, labeling it as illegal and predicting it would elicit a robust response from Russia.



The backdrop of this geopolitical standoff lies in Russia's involvement in the conflict in Ukraine, which has prompted punitive measures from the United States and its allies. Notably, transactions with the Russian Central Bank and Ministry of Finance have been banned, and approximately $300 billion in sovereign Russian assets have been frozen in Western financial institutions. However, it's worth noting that a significant portion of these assets is held in European banks rather than American ones.



Medvedev, a close confidant of President Vladimir Putin, emphasized the limitations of Russia's potential response, acknowledging that it might not have the same leverage to counteract any American actions targeting its reserves. This underscores the intricate dynamics at play in the ongoing geopolitical standoff between Russia and the United States.

MENAFN28042024000045015682ID1108147542