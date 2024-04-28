EU declares TikTok as poisonous as cigarettes

(MENAFN) The European Commission has taken legal action against ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, alleging that its TikTok Lite application may pose risks to children and was introduced to the market without adhering to regulatory requirements. The case, opened by the Commission, highlights concerns over the potential harmful effects of the lighter version of the popular short video app, likening it to the addictive nature of cigarettes.



Initially launched in 2019 in Asian test markets, TikTok Lite recently made its debut in France and Spain. However, according to the European Commission, ByteDance failed to comply with the European Union Digital Services Act (DSA) by not submitting a required risk assessment report before introducing TikTok Lite to new markets.



Thierry Breton, the Commissioner for Internal Market responsible for enforcing the DSA, expressed apprehension about TikTok Lite's potential impact, drawing parallels to the addictiveness of "light" cigarettes. The Commission particularly raised concerns regarding the application's "Task and Reward Program," which allows users to earn points by engaging in various activities such as watching videos and inviting friends.



In response to the Commission's allegations, ByteDance clarified that TikTok Lite, including its rewards program, is not accessible to minors. The company stated its commitment to ongoing discussions with the Commission to address the dispute.



The European Commission has given ByteDance a deadline to submit the required risk assessment report and additional requested information by May 3rd, threatening potential fines of up to 1 percent of the company's total annual income for non-compliance. As the legal proceedings unfold, the case underscores growing regulatory scrutiny over social media platforms and their impact on user safety, particularly concerning vulnerable demographics such as children and adolescents.

