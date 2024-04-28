Indian-American Who Crashed Tesla Down Cliff With Family Inside Suffered 'Depressive Episode' Say Doctors

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Two doctors provided testimony asserting that the Indian-American man who drove his Tesla off a cliff with his family inside was grappling with major depressive disorder and experienced a psychotic break during the incident, according to an LA Times report incident in question involves Dr Dharmesh Patel, a radiologist from Pasadena, who faced three counts of attempted murder after he drove his family's Tesla off Devil's Slide cliff on Highway 1 near Half Moon Bay (California), as per prosecutors TestimonyThe doctors, Mark Patterson and James Armontrout, presented their testimony in support of Patel's defence. They affirmed that at the time of the crash, Patel was undergoing a psychotic episode, with beliefs centred on the fear of his children being involved in sex trafficking, according to District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe light of his mental state, Patel has sought mental health diversion, a measure that could lead to his release from jail and enrolment in a two-year treatment programme. Should Patel comply with the conditions and refrain from criminal activity during this period, the charges against him would be dismissed, the report added OppositionHowever, prosecutors contest this diversion plea. They argue that their own medical expert diagnosed Patel with schizoaffective disorder rather than major depressive disorder, casting doubt on the effectiveness of the proposed treatment plan advocate for the case to proceed in court, expressing concerns over the lack of monitoring if Patel is released voiced apprehension regarding Patel's potential release, stating that it would be a challenge to monitor his medication adherence outside of psychiatrist appointments.“If he goes off his medication, how do you know? It's not like being on probation or on parole. It's purely the visits with the psychiatrist,” he said's attorney, Joshua Bentley, did not comment on the matter, LA Times said is the Case?In an incident that occurred on January 2, 2023, Dharmesh Arvind Patel, accompanied by his 41-year-old wife Neha and their two children-a 7-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy-were travelling in their vehicle along the Pacific Coast Highway, as per a Hindustan Times report the journey, Patel suddenly steered the car off the road. Fortunately, Patel, his wife, and their two children all survived the incident the crash, Patel was apprehended at Stanford Hospital on suspicion of the attempted murder of his wife and two children. The 42-year-old has been deemed responsible for the event, resulting in the suspension of his medical practice license. Currently, he is being held in Redwood City jail, the HT report added.

MENAFN28042024007365015876ID1108147514