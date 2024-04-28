DPRK Condemns U.S. For“Malignant Slander” In Human Rights Report

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PYONGYANG, Apr 28 (NNN-KCNA) – The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), denounced a human rights report by the U.S. as“malignant slander” against the country.

In a press statement, a spokesman for the DPRK foreign ministry, lashed out at the 2023 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices, released recently by the U.S. State Department, and warned the U.S. to stop its illegal interference in the sovereignty and internal affairs of the DPRK.

Calling it“full of lies, fabrications, prejudice and hostility,” the statement said, the human rights report has nothing to do with ensuring genuine human rights, but is a move by the United States to“collect data necessary for tarnishing the image of other countries, incurring its displeasure and for justifying its interference in their internal affairs and scheme to bring down their social systems.”

The DPRK also fought back in the statement, at the“horrible” human rights situation in the United States.

The United States is fostering massacres of innocent civilians through its overseas military aid to the tune of tens of billions of U.S. dollars, the statement said.

Serious human rights abuses are also rampant in the United States, the statement said, citing as its proof, the U.S. practices of institutional suppression of citizens, fomentation of confrontations between nations, races and religions, as well as, all kinds of crimes of violence and maltreatment of immigrants.– NNN-KCNA