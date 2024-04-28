Iran Expo 2024 starts in Tehran, drawing global business interest

(MENAFN) The 6th International Export Potential Exhibition of the Islamic Republic of Iran (Iran Expo 2024) commenced in Tehran on Saturday, attracting approximately 2,000 traders and businessmen from 85 countries worldwide. In his address at the opening ceremony, President Ebrahim Raisi characterized sanctions as a form of oppression, emphasizing their detrimental impact on nations. He described sanctions as a non-military form of warfare that deprives nations of their potential achievements. However, Raisi highlighted the resilience of the Iranian people in overcoming these challenges through trust in divine guidance and reliance on domestic capabilities. He cited statements from the White House spokesperson acknowledging the failure of maximum pressure tactics on Iran.



Raisi underscored the significance of Iran Expo 2024, stating that it demonstrates Iran's resilience against sanctions and the ineffectiveness of such measures. Mehdi Zeyghami, the Head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), reported that over 400 companies are participating in the exhibition to showcase their trade capacities. Zeyghami emphasized the exhibition's goal of boosting the country's exports by two billion euros within a specific timeframe following the event.



Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Abbas Aliabadi also addressed the opening ceremony, highlighting Iran's emergence as an economic and industrial hub in the region despite facing sanctions. Aliabadi noted that Iran's foreign trade value exceeds USD153 billion, with non-oil exports constituting a significant portion of this figure. He emphasized the priority placed on developing relations and economic cooperation with neighboring countries, African nations, and other Islamic and friendly nations.

MENAFN28042024000045015839ID1108147470