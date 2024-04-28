CBK: USD Settles At KD 0.307

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 28 (KUNA) -- The exchange rate of the US dollar on Sunday settled at KD 0.307 and the euro firmed at the level of KD 0.329 compared to Thursday's rates, the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) said.

The CBK reported, in its daily bulletin, that the sterling pound edged up 0.27 percent trading at KD 0.384, the Swiss franc firmed at KD 0.336 and the Japanese yen remained steady at KD 0.002.

Exchange prices, declared by the CBK, reflect average rates and not the transactions' actual ones. (end)

ht











MENAFN28042024000071011013ID1108147466