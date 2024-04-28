Israeli settlers launch attacks on Palestinian areas in West Bank

(MENAFN) On Saturday, illegal Israeli settlers initiated attacks directed at Palestinian farmers and residential areas in the West Bank.



“The settler attacks occurred in the Jordan Valley (north), Hebron, and Bethlehem (south),” the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission (CWRC) and the Palestinian official news agency reported the incidents.



The commission stated in a declaration that illegal settlers “raided the homes and tents of citizens in the Jordan Valley area and destroyed their belongings, and attacked shepherds in the area.”



Additionally, the report stated that the attack targeted "the residence of citizen Fuad Draghmeh in the Ein Al-Hilweh community in the northern Jordan Valley, and the tent of citizen Mohammed Abu Mta'awe in Al-Sakout area."



In the southern West Bank, armed settlers launched an assault on numerous Palestinian farmers while they were working in their fields in the town of Nahalin, located west of Bethlehem, with the intention of coercing them to vacate the area.



The witness further stated that a large group of settlers targeted Palestinians in the Banias area northeast of the town, issuing threats of violence and death if they refused to evacuate the region. The Israeli army intervened, purportedly insisting that the farmers abandon their lands, citing an inability to provide protection from the illegal settlers.



In Bethlehem as well, the Palestinian news agency mentioned in its report that “a group of settlers attacked farmers after they had finished harvesting quantities of wheat in the lands of Wadi al-Abyad in the wilderness of Tuqu' (east of Bethlehem) and seized them (wheat) by force of arms.”



Regarding the city of Hebron, the news agency reported that illegal settlers “in Israeli military uniforms assaulted and beat young man Omar Musa Mohammed (20 years old) while he was grazing sheep in the Wadi Ma'in area in Masafer Yatta, causing him bruises.”

