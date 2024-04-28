Islamic Development Bank Group holds 4-day meeting in Riyadh

(MENAFN) The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group convened its four-day meeting in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, commencing on Saturday. The gathering brought together finance ministers, Islamic finance experts, and representatives from financial institutions, the private sector, and non-governmental organizations to commemorate the group's annual meeting and golden jubilee celebration.



Under the theme "Cherishing our Past, Charting our Future: Originality, Solidarity, and Prosperity," participants convened to reflect on the organization's rich history while charting a course for its future endeavors. Alongside the main proceedings, significant sessions including the Governors' Roundtable Meeting, the Global Forum on Islamic Finance, the Private Sector Forum, the Philanthropy Forum, and the Future Symposium Discussions were scheduled to take place.



Mohammed Aljadaan, the Saudi Minister of Finance, underscored the importance of these annual meetings as a platform for fostering cooperation among Islamic member nations. He emphasized the shared goal of achieving sustainable and comprehensive development across Islamic nations and transforming their economies into resilient and diversified systems capable of navigating crises.



Muhammad Al Jasser, Chairman of the bank, highlighted the timeliness of this year's meetings against the backdrop of simultaneous global crises, including climate shocks and economic uncertainties leading to heightened global inflation. The discussions held during this year's gathering aim to address these challenges and identify strategies to navigate them effectively.



It is worth noting that last year, the bank's annual meeting took place in the Saudi port city of Jeddah, underscoring the Kingdom's role as a key host and supporter of the IsDB Group's initiatives.

