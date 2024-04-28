Delhi Sees 149 Pc Surge In Mobile Phone Usage Violations While Driving

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) There has been a staggering surge of nearly 149 per cent in prosecutions related to "mobile phone usage while driving" in the national capital since January compared to the corresponding period last year, according to data shared by Delhi Traffic Police.

The statistics, shared by Delhi Traffic Police, indicate a sharp rise in violations of mobile phone usage laws while driving. From January 1 to April 15, 2024, a total of 15,846 motorists were booked for this offence, significantly higher than the 6,369 cases reported during the same timeframe in 2023.

According to a senior traffic cop, a thorough analysis of the top ten traffic circles, including Defence Colony, Punjabi Bagh, Karol Bagh, Safdarjung Enclave among others, with the most challans issued in 2024 has also been carried out by the Delhi Traffic Police.

"By highlighting the regions with the highest frequency of such traffic violations, this study enables focused enforcement actions to increase road safety and adherence to traffic regulations," said the officer.

He said that furthermore, the Delhi Traffic Police is actively engaging in public awareness campaigns to educate motorists about the dangers of using mobile phones while driving and the legal consequences associated with this offence.

'We urge all members of the public to prioritise safety on the roads by refraining from using mobile phones while driving and instead focusing their full attention on the task of driving," he added.