Katara's Exhibit Of Antiques Holds Auction

Doha, Qatar: The ongoing Katara's exhibit of antiques, antiquities, and artifacts held an open auction for 16 pieces of antiquities, including five carpets, one of which was a 150-year-old Turkish Caesarean carpet made of silk, and the rest of the carpets varied in materials between wool and silk and were handcrafted by Caucasian, Afghan and Turkish tribes.

Also sold in the auction were four prayer beads made of rare materials. Two of them are made of green angelica, and a rosary is made of natural amber. The fourth rosary is made of white good stone, and was also sold at auction.