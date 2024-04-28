(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 28 (KUNA) --
1913 -- Lights were turned on at Seif Palace for the first time in Kuwait's history in a ceremony attended by citizens, held during reign of Kuwait's 7th ruler, Sheikh Mubarak Al-Sabah.
1976 -- The Public Authority for Housing Welfare distributed 1,721 housing lots in Mishref Area.
1976 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree ratifying an agreement over foundation of United Arab Shipping Company as a Gulf shareholding firm.
1976 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree ratifying an agreement over the establishment of a fund of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), signed in Paris, France, on January 28, 1976.
1980 -- Iranian Foreign Minister Sadeq Qotbzadeh escaped an assassination attempt during an official visit to Kuwait.
2001 -- Kuwait's Hamad Al-Afasi won a bronze medal in the double-trap competition of the world shooting championship, held in Cyprus.
2002 -- The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) honored Kuwait Red Crescent Society Chairman Barjas Al-Barjas, in recognition of KRCS's contributions to international assistance, making him the first Arab figure to win this recognition.
2002 -- Kuwait came second with one silver and three bronze medals in the world fencing championship for the disabled, held in Budapest, Hungary.
2010 -- The National Assembly (parliament) passed amendments to Law 88/1995 as to the trial of cabinet ministers.
2015 -- Kuwait's martyr office approved production of stamps bearing names and photos of Kuwaiti martyrs.
2016 -- State of Kuwait joined the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS).
2020 -- Kuwait Oil Tankers Company (KOTC) took delivery of an oil tanker from South Korean Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Company. (end)
