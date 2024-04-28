Today's markets analysis on behalf of Joseph Dahrieh, Managing Principal at Tickmill

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media )

The yen was highly volatile today after it continued to depreciate, breaking above the 156 level against the US dollar. Traders could remain cautious while risks of intervention remain, creating jitters on the market. Friday’s commentary from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) played a crucial role in driving the yen to its lowest level since the 1990s. The BoJ chose to maintain interest rates at around zero, expressing confidence in achieving a sustainable 2% inflation rate. Additionally, the central bank hinted at potential interest rate hikes later in the year although its stance remained dovish. The BoJ decided to continue buying government bonds at the current pace. BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda stressed that upcoming monetary policy depends on economic and price changes. He said that although the low yen has not much affected basic prices yet, there is a rising chance of inflation going beyond forecasts because of the difference between production and demand, leading to more cost-driven inflation. Japanese bond yields declined as a result as traders could continue to monitor the central bank’s next moves.





