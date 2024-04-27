UTSAV Exhibition at MMRDA BKC Sets the Stage Ablaze with Star-Studded Opening Day, Witnessing Over 15,000 Footfall

(MENAFN- Liker Series) Mumbai, 26th April, 2024: UTSAV, MEGA INTERNATIONAL TRADE FAIR & INTERIOR & FURNITURE EXPO at MMRDA Ground, Next to JSW Tower, Near Asian Heart Hospital, BKC Mumbai, has captivated audiences with its grandeur and vast array of premium brands. Organized by Expo India Exhibition Pvt Ltd, a stalwart in the exhibition industry for over 28 years, the event has become the epicenter of the International Furniture, Home Decor & Consumer Exhibition, boasting an extensive range of products from kitchenware and appliances to lifestyle, fashion, and health products.



The exhibition, which started on April 26th and will conclude on May 1st, 2024, has garnered widespread attention and praise.



Rajveer Singh, an ace journalist and renowned Influencer immersed himself in the exhibition, engaging with exhibitors and organizers to gain insights into the showcased brands and the overall event experience. To add to his excitement he met many reel life stars enjoying the real life Utsav Exhibition.



Among the prestigious exhibitors were renowned brands such as Cambay Agates, IFB, Rajasthan Hastakala, D'Sunnar Jewellery, Afghan Dryfruits, Being You Cosmetics, Guruji Sharbat, Sunpure Riso Oil and Govind Milk products. These esteemed brands showcased their finest offerings, drawing in crowds with their quality and innovation.



Rajveer's interactions with Expo India Exhibition Pvt Ltd representatives Kruti Galia, Bini Prajapati, Hiten Prajapati and Altaf Shaikh revealed their gratitude to visitors and exhibitors for making the exhibition a resounding success. With over 15,000 footfall on the opening day itself, the event witnessed families flocking in for a delightful shopping experience.



During his visit, Rajveer had the opportunity to interact with premium brands like D'Sunnar Jewels, renowned for their intricate masterpiece in Meenakari, real pearl, vintage, and Italian jewellery.



Being You-Always, led by Director Mr. Anirudhh Rajput, showcased herbal and plant-based products for skin and hair care, emphasizing holistic well-being.



IFB Home Appliances showcased features prioritizing health and hygiene, including the distinction of being the first Indian brand to produce only inverter air conditioners.



A wide variety of Furniture & Home Decor is indeed amazing and at a very affordable price.



As UTSAV begins with its week of exclusive and exciting offers and tempts you to visit the exhibition for purchasing unique products, attendees are encouraged to visit and experience the excellence showcased by premium brands. With a diverse range of products catering to various lifestyle needs, the exhibition promises an unparalleled shopping experience for all.



For those who missed out, mark your calendar for the upcoming days for UTSAV, MEGA INTERNATIONAL TRADE FAIR and immerse yourself in a world of shopping luxury, innovation, and quality craftsmanship.

ONLY SIX DAYS FOR YOU ALL TO GRAB THE OPPORTUNITY TO VISIT UTSAV AT BKC, MMRDA GROUNDS NEAR ASIAN HEART HOSPITAL FROM 12 NOON TO 9PM.



