Iran – Sovereign Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Remains Stable

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Rating Action



Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed Iran’s Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and LT Local Currency Rating (LT LCR) at ‘B’. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed the sovereign’s Short-Term (ST) FCR and ST LCR at ‘B’. The Outlook on the ratings remains Stable.



Rating Rationale



The ratings are supported by comparatively low gross external debt and low central government debt (relative to GDP), as well as the country’s large hydrocarbon reserves and fairly diversified economy. The external current account remains in surplus and the usable foreign exchange assets under the control of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) currently appear to be adequate for balance of payments purposes.



The ratings are principally constrained by the high level of geopolitical risk and the lack of access to external funding and foreign assets. Although external debt is low, the country’s external debt repayment capacity – particularly the ability to make timely debt service payments – remains greatly impaired by US sanctions and the inclusion of Iran on the FATF blacklist. The ratings are also constrained by the broader impact of US and EU sanctions on foreign trade and inward direct investment, high macroeconomic stability risks, very high inflation, limited budget revenue mobilisation, and the weakness of the banking sector.



External risk factors have increased since our last review and are considered very high. This is attributable to the escalating regional tension between Israel and Iran due to the war in Gaza and Iran’s retaliation following the attack on its consulate in Damascus. The likelihood of a broader regional conflict has increased. Should this event materialise, it would have a significant impact on the Iranian economy and on the sovereign’s ratings. Our baseline scenario does not factor in such an event at present.



Iran’s fiscal strength is weak given limited revenue mobilisation (11% of GDP in FY24) and a moderately high debt burden. The central government budget deficit is expected to have increased to 3.0% of GDP in FY24 (which ended in March 2024), from 2.3% in FY23. Going forward, CI expects nominal spending to remain high over the forecast horizon due to large socio-economic pressures, persistently elevated CPI inflation, and a significant depreciation of the Iranian Rial (IRR) in the parallel market. Oil revenues are expected to remain below historical levels due to the government’s limited exporting capacity as a result of US sanctions. Based on an average oil price assumption of USD80 per barrel in 2024-25, CI expects the deficit to increase to an average of 3.5% of GDP in FY25-26.



The ratio of central government debt to GDP was low at around 25.5% in FY24, with almost all of the debt held locally. Relative to budget revenue, however, central government debt remained high at around 2.3 times in FY24. Interest expense increased to a high 17.2% of revenues from 15.1% in FY23, reflecting tighter monetary policy, very high inflation, and the short- to medium-term nature of government treasury bills and loans.



Liquidity risks remain high given the government’s restricted access to international borrowing and to external assets held abroad. As a result, the government is reliant on local sources of financing such as domestic banks, the National Development Fund of Iran and the CBI. Increased lending to the government has contributed to the expansion of the money supply and stoked inflationary pressures.



CPI inflation stood at a very high 37.5% in FY24 (32.3% in FY23), and is expected to average at 30.0% in FY25-26. Moreover, the margin between the parallel market rate and the official rate remains very high, with the USD recently trading at around IRR630,000 in the parallel market, while the official rate remains at IRR42,250 per USD. CI views that the progressive depreciation of the currency in the parallel market limits the authorities’ capacity to rein in the very high inflation and continues to jeopardise macroeconomic stability.



External strength is moderately weak, reflecting the lack of access to external funding and foreign assets. The current account balance is expected to have registered a surplus of 3.8% of GDP in FY24 (3.5% in FY23), supported by high commodity prices and increasing terms of trade with China and Russia. Iran’s ratings continue to benefit from the very low level of external debt, which stood at just 3.5% of GDP in FY24.



In terms of economic performance, real GDP expanded by 3.3% in FY24, reflecting moderate growth in the hydrocarbon and non-hydrocarbon sectors. Moving forward, real GDP is expected to increase by an average of 2.9% in FY25-26, with prospects for stronger sustained growth hampered by very high inflation and geopolitical uncertainties, the likely continuation of sanctions, weak infrastructure and production capacity constraints, as well as domestic political risk factors.



The pace and quality of economic growth is insufficient to alleviate the country’s large socio-economic problems. The unemployment rate is estimated to have remained high at 9.0% in FY24. Furthermore, poverty rates, particularly in rural areas, have also been rising in recent years. Iran’s ratings are supported by substantial hydrocarbon resources and a comparatively diversified economy.



The ratings are constrained by the very weak domestic banking sector. Reflecting very high inflation, the asset quality of Iranian banks continues to deteriorate. According to the CBI, the average non-performing loan (NPL) ratio of Iranian banks increased to 7.3% in September 2023, from 6.8% in March 2023. However, the asset quality of banks might be weaker than suggested by official figures due to the uncertainty surrounding the classification of problematic assets. In addition, risks to asset quality emanate from a high share of investment holdings deemed overvalued, as well as extensive related-party lending. CI views that the accumulation of NPLs and insufficient capital could increase the risk of a financial crisis. This is exacerbated by the higher provision of directed credit by the government. Moreover, it is understood that Iranian banks continue to face liquidity shortages amid continued cash deposit withdrawals, which has led to some banks limiting large withdrawals and offering higher rates on deposits.



Rating Outlook



The Stable Outlook indicates that the ratings – which are at a level indicating significant credit risk – are likely to remain unchanged over the next 12 months. The Outlook balances the country’s low external debt and continued current account surplus against the ongoing adverse impact of US sanctions on Iranian oil exports and financial institutions, as well as the significant increase in geopolitical risk factors.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



Although highly unlikely, the Outlook could be revised to Positive over the next 12 months if geopolitical risk factors decrease markedly, especially the tension between Israel and Iran, and if the latter resumes indirect negotiations with the US aimed at reviving the nuclear agreement and lifting sanctions.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



The Outlook could be revised to Negative and/or the ratings lowered should domestic and/or external political tensions escalate further leading to a higher likelihood of broader regional war, or if large contingent liabilities of the central government materialise. The ratings could also be lowered should the public finances deteriorate beyond our baseline scenario, resulting in higher financing needs and increased borrowing from the central bank.



Contact



Primary Analyst: Dina Ennab, Sovereign Analyst, E-mail: ...

Committee Chairperson: Karti Inamdar, Senior Credit Analyst



About the Ratings



The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The ratings, rating outlook and accompanying analysis are based on public information. This may include information obtained from one or more of the following sources: national statistical agencies, central banks, government departments or agencies, government policy documents and statements, issuer bond documentation, supranational institutions, and international financial institutions. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings, but does not audit or independently verify information published by national authorities and other official sector institutions.



The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Sovereign Rating Methodology dated September 2018 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (semi-annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in April 2007. The ratings were last updated in October 2023. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure.



The ratings have been initiated by CI. The following scheme is therefore applicable in accordance with EU regulatory guidelines.



Unsolicited Credit Rating



With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: No

With Access to Internal Documents: No

With Access to Management: No



Conditions of Use and General Limitations



The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.



Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.



Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor.



The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.



Copyright © Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd 2024





MENAFN27042024002960000411ID1108146979