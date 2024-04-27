Summit Energy Sponsors And Participates In The Interfaith Social Services Stop The Stigma 5K

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Summit fields a“Run for Rich” employee team in honor of Rich Ford, an exemplary member of the Summit team who sadly and unexpectedly passed away in 2023.

MANSFIELD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Summit Energy , one of the Northeast region's premier solar installers, is pleased to announce its sponsorship of Interfaith Social Services 50th anniversary of its annual“Stop the Stigma” 5K held today, April 27 at the Kennedy Center in North Quincy. The 5K route winds through the Squantum neighborhood, with picturesque views of the Harbor and Boston's skyline.









The Interfaith Social Services annual event has grown from a homegrown church-sponsored walk to a full-blown 5K race welcoming more than 800 walkers and runners annually. In 2016, the organization decided to refocus the mission of the event to focus on stopping stigmas surrounding mental health and addiction while raising funds for their New Directions Counseling Center.

“We are so excited by the support that we have witnessed from our community as we celebrate this milestone year,” said Rick Doane, Executive Director of Interfaith Social Services.“A record setting number of participants showed up for our fiftieth 5K. It is amazing to see so many people supporting their loved ones, standing up for themselves and raising awareness about mental illness and addiction. Together we are showing our society that there is no shame in having a mental illness. There should never be any stigmas associated with asking for help.”

Over the past 10 years, the Stop the Stigma 5K has raised more than $500,000 to assist New Directions' clients, allowing hundreds of individuals and families to get the mental health care they need. By participating in the 5K, thousands of local residents have chosen to take a stand against mental health stigmas and support those experiencing mental illness and addiction.

“Mental health and addiction remain critical issues in our community and across the nation. In fact addiction issues in Massachusetts, including opioid-related overdoses, remain a challenging public health crisis, hitting record numbers in 2023,” said Eric Israelsen, Cofounder, Chief Empower Officer of Summit Energy.“We've been supporting Interfaith Social Services for several years now through donations and employee volunteer initiatives. We can't think of a more critical need today than to help address mental health and addiction issues by supporting the 'Stop the Stigma' 5K and ultimately Interfaith's New Directions Counseling Center.”

Interfaith's New Directions Counseling Center seeks to address these challenging issues by serving anyone seeking counseling. The Center acts as a safety net for uninsured and underinsured members of the community by offering services on a sliding scale fee system. To further break down barriers to receiving treatment, new clients to the New Directions Counseling Center receive their first four sessions free of charge.

“We like to think of Summit Energy as a people company that happens to sell solar,” said Dallin Maw, Cofounder and Chief Elevate Officer of Summit Energy.“Our Mission to Empower People and Elevate Tomorrow means we are here to help each other and better the world we live in. We are honored to support Interfaith's 'Stop the Stigma' 5K with the proceeds going to its New Directions Counseling Center. And we are particularly honored to participate through our 'Run for Rich' team made up of Summit employees and created to honor our very own Rich Ford, who was an exemplary Summit employee who sadly and unexpectedly, passed away last year well ahead of his time.”

About Summit Energy: Based in Mansfield, Massachusetts, Summit offers energy-efficient, cost-effective, industry-leading design, engineering and equipment to power homes and businesses with clean, renewable solar energy. The company was founded on the amazing potential solar had to benefit both people and the planet. Yet, the public knowledge of this renewable form of energy was minimal and clouded with misconceptions. Summit Energy set out on a mission to first, educate homeowners on the financial, environmental, and societal benefits of going solar and second, to create the best customer experience in the industry. To date, the company has helped over 4,000 customers save money on their utility bills, reduce their environmental impact, and make the world a better place. To learn more, please visit summitsolar

About Interfaith Social Services: Founded in 1947, Interfaith Social Services' mission is to provide South Shore residents with the resources necessary to support a healthy and fulfilling life. Interfaith's food pantry is one of the largest emergency food programs in Greater Boston. The pantry also distributes hygiene supplies, diapers, pet food, children's books and operates various initiatives focused on bringing joy to children. Interfaith's New Directions Counseling center provides mental health and addiction treatment for community members in need. Their HomeSafe program prevents homelessness and provides budget counseling to hundreds of local households every year. Located in Quincy, the organization's Bureau Drawer Thrift Shop is a boutique style store with all proceeds benefiting Interfaith's programs. Clothing and food donations from the community are always welcome. For more information, or to inquire about volunteering with Interfaith, please visit:

