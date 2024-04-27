Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3149724 RIYADH -- GCC Secretary-General Jasem Al-Budaiwi extols the participation of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in the World Economic Forum.
3149740 RIYADH -- The World Economic Forum will be hosting an Open Forum in Riyadh on April 28-29.
3149760 ABU DHABI -- The Kuwaiti athletes bag nine more medals at the First Youth GCC Games in the UAE.
3149763 ADEN -- A drone attack by the Yemeni Houthis kills five women in Maqbanah District, Taiz governorate.
3149749 WASHINGTON -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Saudi Arabia on April 29-30 to discuss with regional partners the prospects of ceasefire in Gaza. (end)
