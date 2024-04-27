Riyadh To Host Int'l Meeting On Gaza This Week -- WEF Chief

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 27 (KUNA) - President of the World Economic Forum Borge Brende said Saturday that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and several international leaders will meet in Riyadh this week to discuss the effort to restore peace in Gaza Strip.

The meeting will be held on the sidelines of World Economic Forum meetings, he said at a press conference tonight.

"Key regional and international players are now in Riyadh," he said, vocing hope that the discussions would lead into a process towards reconciliation and peace.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza will feature prominently on the agenda of the meeting, Brende added.

Besides President Abbas, the meeting will gather US Secretary of State and Crown Prince of Oman, as well as the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Qatar. (end)

kns









