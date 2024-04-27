Arab Fms Urge Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 27 (KUNA) -- The six-party Arab consultative ministerial meeting called for ending the ongoing war on Gaza Strip and reaching an immediate ceasefire to protect the civilians in line with international humanitarian law.

The meeting, chaired by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, gathered on Saturday Jordanian and Egyptian foreign ministers Ayman Al-Safadi and Sameh Shoukri, respectively, as well as Secretary General of Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization Hussein al-Sheikh, UAE's presidential diplomatic adviser Anwar Gergash and Qatar's Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Al-Khulaifi.

They conferees stressed the need of allowing the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza and backing all efforts for internationally recognition of Palestinian's independent state to meet the aspirations of the brotherly Palestinian people, according to a statement by the Saudi Foreign Ministry.

They called for taking steps for a two-state solution and recognizing Palestine's state on June 4 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with relevant international resolutions.

The conferees renewed the categorical rejection of any attempts aiming to displace the Palestinian people outside their land and any military action in Palestine's Rafah city, it said.

The statement affirmed that the Gaza Strip is an integral part of the occupied Palestinian territory.

The statement warned against Israeli's ongoing illegal measures in the West Bank and the occupied East Jerusalem that undermine a two-state solution that include settlement expansion, confiscating land, military attacks on Palestinians, and restricting freedom of worship for Muslims and Christians. (end)

