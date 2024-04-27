Kuwait Athletes Bag Nine More Medals At GCC Games

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, April 27 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti champions clinched on Saturday nine medals at the First Youth GCC Games, being hosted by the UAE between April 16 and May 2.

These include five medals (three gold and two silver) the Kuwait swimmers, and four (one gold and three bronze) for Judo team.

The swimming team made up of Hamad Al-Ghaith, Hassan Zayd, Saud Al-Enzi and Hmoud Hamed won the gold medal of the 200 m x 4 race while Mohammad Hamed won the gold medal of the 100 m backstroke race and Saud Al-Enzi won gold in the 200 m butterfly race.

Hussein Rajab and Abdullah Al-Sultan won the silver medals of the 400 m mixed and the 100 m backstroke, respectively.

In the judo competitions Sultan Al-Otaibi won silver, while Khaled Al-Kandari, Ali Al-Shemmeri and Saud Al-Anzi won bronze medals each. (pickup previous)

hms









MENAFN27042024000071011013ID1108146830