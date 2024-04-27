Vietnam Visa For Italian, Japanese, Kazakhstan, Korean, Latvian Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) VIETNAM VISA FOR ITALIAN CITIZENS

Tourists need to get a visa prior to arrival in Vietnam, unless they are citizens of visa-exempt countries. Ensure that your name is included in the list of individuals exempt from requiring a visa when visiting Vietnam. If that's not the case, you must request a visa. Italian residents have the option to request an e-visa for Vietnam. Residents of 80 nations, Italy included, are eligible to acquire electronic visas for Vietnam. Italian nationals holding valid passports are eligible to obtain a single-entry E-visa for up to one month for a range of purposes including tourism, business, work, or study. Italians can complete the online application form for a Vietnam visa in as little as ten minutes. Applicants must submit information on their passport page, including personal information, contact information (email and address), and employment information.







REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR ITALIAN CITIZENS



Passport valid for at least 6 months from the arrival date in Vietnam

Biographical passport page image

Traveler's photograph, passport-style

The address where the traveler intends to stay in Vietnam.

You can use a valid debit or credit card to pay the Vietnam E-visa application fee. You need a valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

VIETNAM VISA FOR JAPANESE CITIZENS

Entry into Vietnam necessitates visas, except for citizens from countries exempt from this requirement. Ensure that your name is included on the list of individuals who do not require a visa, or if necessary, apply for one before traveling to Vietnam. Citizens of Japan have the option to request an electronic visa for travel to Vietnam. Entry to Vietnam with e-visas is allowed for Japanese citizens and residents of 80 other nations. Japanese citizens are eligible to get a single-entry E-visa for a duration of one month for different reasons including travel, work, and education. Japanese residents have the option to complete an online visa application for Vietnam in just ten minutes. Applicants must submit information on their passport page, including personal information, contact information (email and address), and employment information.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR JAPANESE CITIZENS



Passport valid for at least 6 months from the arrival date in Vietnam

Biographical passport page image

Traveler's photograph, passport-style

The address where the traveler intends to stay in Vietnam.

You can use a valid debit or credit card to pay the Vietnam E-visa application fee. You need a valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

VIETNAM VISA FOR KAZAKHSTAN CITIZENS

All individuals traveling to Vietnam are required to have a visa, unless they are citizens of countries with mutual visa-free agreements. Before heading to Vietnam, make sure to thoroughly examine whether you are eligible for visa exemption or if you need to apply for one. Individuals from Kazakhstan have the option to apply for an E-visa (Electronic visa) for Vietnam. E-visas for Vietnam can be accessed by citizens of 80 countries, Kazakhstan included. Individuals with a passport from Kazakhstan are eligible to apply for a one-month single entry E-visa for purposes such as tourism, work, business, and education. In as little as ten minutes, citizens of Kazakhstan can submit an online visa application for Vietnam. Applicants must submit information on their passport page, including personal information, contact information (email and address), and employment information.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR KAZAKHSTAN CITIZENS



Possess a passport valid for 180 days on their arrival date in Vietnam.

Share digital copies of their passport's biographical page and a recently taken ID photo.

Supply a debit or credit card to pay the processing fee for their electronic visa.

Have their travel itinerary ready. A valid Email address where notifications and the approved e-Visa will be sent.

VIETNAM VISA FOR KOREAN CITIZENS

Travelers going to Vietnam need to get a visa in advance, unless they are from countries that are exempt. Before going to Vietnam, verify if you are eligible for a visa exemption or if you need to obtain a visa. Citizens of Korea are eligible to apply for a Vietnam E-visa. Citizens of Korea and nationals from 80 other countries can apply for e-visas to Vietnam. Citizens of Korea are eligible to request a one-month single entry E-visa for various purposes such as tourism, work, business, and studying. Korean residents have the ability to finish the online application for a visa to Vietnam in just ten minutes. Applicants must submit information on their passport page, including personal information, contact information (email and address), and employment information.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR KOREAN CITIZENS



Possess a passport valid for 180 days on their arrival date in Vietnam.

Share digital copies of their passport's biographical page and a recently taken ID photo.

Supply a debit or credit card to pay the processing fee for their electronic visa.

Have their travel itinerary ready. A valid Email address where notifications and the approved e-Visa will be sent.

VIETNAM VISA FOR LATVIAN CITIZENS

Tourists traveling to Vietnam must get a visa before they can visit, unless they are from countries that do not require a visa. Before heading to Vietnam, ensure that you are either on the visa-required list or qualify for an exemption. Citizens of Latvia have the option to acquire an electronic visa for traveling to Vietnam. People from Latvia and 80 other nations are eligible to request an electronic visa for Vietnam. People with Latvian passports can request a single-entry E-visa for one month for various purposes like travel, work, business, and education. Latvian citizens can finish the online Vietnam visa application form in just ten minutes. Applicants must submit information on their passport page, including personal information, contact information (email and address), and employment information.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR LATVIAN CITIZENS



Possess a passport valid for 180 days on their arrival date in Vietnam.

Share digital copies of their passport's biographical page and a recently taken ID photo.

Supply a debit or credit card to pay the processing fee for their electronic visa.

Have their travel itinerary ready. A valid Email address where notifications and the approved e-Visa will be sent.