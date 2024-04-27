Vietnam Visa For Greek, Irish, Iceland, Indian, Hungarian Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) VIETNAM VISA FOR GREEK CITIZENS

With the exception of citizens from visa-exempt countries, almost all individuals from these nations have to get a Vietnam visa prior to their trip to Vietnam. Verify if your name appears on the list of individuals exempt from needing a visa to travel to Vietnam, or if it does not. If you intend to spend fewer than 30 days in Vietnam on one visit, you will need to obtain a Vietnam e-visa. Citizens from Greece and nationals of 80 other countries are eligible to submit an application for a Vietnam e-visa. Greek residents have the option to acquire a Vietnam E-visa. Citizens of Greece have the option to request a one-month, single-entry electronic visa for purposes including business, tourism, employment, studies, and training. The online Vietnam Visa application form for Greek people can be completed in as little as ten minutes. On the passport page, applicants must include personal information, contact information (email and address), and employment information.







REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR GREEK CITIZENS



Possess a passport valid for 180 days on their arrival date in Vietnam.

Share digital copies of their passport's biographical page and a recently taken ID photo.

Supply a debit or credit card to pay the processing fee for their electronic visa.

Have their travel itinerary ready. A valid Email address where notifications and the approved e-Visa will be sent.

VIETNAM VISA FOR HUNGARIAN CITIZENS

Except for citizens of specific countries, all foreigners need to get a visa for Vietnam prior to traveling there. Verify whether your name is included in the list of individuals exempt from requiring a visa for entry into Vietnam, or if you are required to go through the visa application process. If you plan to stay in Vietnam for less than 30 days on one visit, you will need to request a Vietnam e-visa. Citizens of Hungary, along with people from 80 other countries, have the option to apply for a Vietnam e-visa. Citizens of Hungary are eligible to obtain an electronic visa (E-visa) for Vietnam. Hungarian passport holders can obtain a one-month E-visa for single entry for different reasons such as business, tourism, work, study, and training. The online Vietnam Visa application form for Hungarian people can be completed in as little as ten minutes. On the passport page, applicants must include personal information, contact information (email and address), and employment information.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR HUNGARIAN CITIZENS



Possess a passport valid for 180 days on their arrival date in Vietnam.

Share digital copies of their passport's biographical page and a recently taken ID photo.

Supply a debit or credit card to pay the processing fee for their electronic visa.

Have their travel itinerary ready. A valid Email address where notifications and the approved e-Visa will be sent.

VIETNAM VISA FOR ICELANDIC CITIZENS

Everyone from those countries needs to get a Vietnam visa before going to Vietnam, except for citizens of visa-exempt countries. Verify if your name is included in the list of individuals exempt from obtaining a visa for entry into Vietnam, or if you are required to request one. If you plan to stay in Vietnam for less than 30 days with one entry, you will need to request a Vietnam e-visa. People from Iceland and 80 other nations are eligible for a Vietnam e-visa. Icelandic nationals have the option to acquire an electronic visa to enter Vietnam. Icelandic passport holders can apply for a one-month, single-entry E-visa for different reasons such as business, tourism, work, schooling, and training. In as little as ten minutes, Icelanders can complete the online Vietnam Visa application form. On the passport page, applicants must include personal information, contact information (email and address), and employment information.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR ICELANDIC CITIZENS



Possess a passport valid for 180 days on their arrival date in Vietnam.

Share digital copies of their passport's biographical page and a recently taken ID photo.

Supply a debit or credit card to pay the processing fee for their electronic visa.

Have their travel itinerary ready. A valid Email address where notifications and the approved e-Visa will be sent.

VIETNAM VISA FOR INDIAN CITIZENS

Vietnam implemented its e-Visa program in February 2017, streamlining the conventional visa application process. Individuals from 80 nations, including India, have the convenience of applying for and receiving e-Visas through online channels. Introduced in 2017, the Vietnam E-visa is an online visa that permits a stay of up to 30 days in Vietnam. The Vietnam E-visa can be used for tourism, business, education, family visits, investment, journalism, and labor activities. People from India need to know that the eVisa is not appropriate for extended or permanent undertakings in Vietnam. Tourists from other countries planning to have a long stay in Vietnam need to request a visa from a Vietnam Consulate or Embassy. The Vietnam E-visa is accepted at all international airports in Vietnam. At the port of entry, the authorized E-visa must be produced. Once the Vietnam E-visa is granted, visitors must print at least one copy of the Vietnam E-visa to submit at the border in order to secure expedited entrance into the nation with the granted Vietnam Evisa. Eligible Vietnam E-visa countries can apply for an authorized Vietnam electronic travel visa by completing a simple application form.

Requirements For Vietnam Visa



Passport valid for at least 6 months from the arrival date in Vietnam

Biographical passport page image

Traveler's photograph, passport-style

The address where the traveler intends to stay in Vietnam.

You can use a valid debit or credit card to pay the Vietnam E-visa application fee. You need a valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

VIETNAM VISA FOR IRISH CITIZENS

All travelers visiting Vietnam need a visa, unless their country has a visa-free travel agreement. Before heading to Vietnam, make sure to verify whether your name is included in the list of individuals who do not require a visa or if you will need to apply for one. Citizens of Ireland are eligible to request a Vietnam E-visa. Citizens of Ireland, along with individuals from 80 other nations, have the option to visit Vietnam using e-visas. Irish citizens are eligible to apply for a one-month single entry E-visa for purposes such as tourism, work, business, and education as little as ten minutes, Irish nationals can complete the online application form for a Vietnam visa. Applicants must submit information on their passport page, including personal information, contact information (email and address), and employment information.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR IRISH CITIZENS



Passport valid for at least 6 months from the arrival date in Vietnam

Biographical passport page image

Traveler's photograph, passport-style

The address where the traveler intends to stay in Vietnam.

You can use a valid debit or credit card to pay the Vietnam E-visa application fee. You need a valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.