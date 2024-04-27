FIITJEE's Long Term Classroom Program Students Continue Its Supremacy By Securing All India Ranks 3, 13 & 16 In JEE Main 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Arav Bhatt, a Student of FIITJEE's Three Year Classroom Program (X-XII), secured AIR 3 in JEE Main 2024. He has achieved a perfect NTA Score of 300/ 300 in JEE Main 2024. He is also a Delhi NCR topper.



Another student Sriyashas Mohan Kalluri, a student of FIITJEE's Four Year Classroom Program (IX-XII), upgraded to PINNACLE-Two Year Integrated Program (XI-XII) has secured AIR 13 in JEE Main 2024. He has achieved a perfect NTA Score of 300/300 in JEE Main 2024.



Muhammad Sufiyan, a student of FIITJEE's Two Year Classroom Program, has secured AIR 16 in JEE Main 2024.

FIITJEE's All India Test Series is known for catapulting the All India Rank in JEE by an unbelievable margin and this is exactly what it has done to Gajare Nilkrishna Nirmalkumar. A student of FIITJEE's All India Test Series. Gajare achieved AIR 1 & a perfect NTA Score of 300/300 in JEE Main 2024.

FIITJEE Results Highlights In JEE Main 2024:

From FIITJEE's Classroom / Integrated School Programs & Short Duration Classroom Programs (All India Test Series + Concept Strengthening Classroom Program and Rankers Study Material + Concept Strengthening Classroom Program)- a total number of 28 students in Top 100 All India Rank, 54 students in Top 200 All India Rank and 132 students in Top 500 All India Ranks are captured by FIITJEE Students from all programs.



A total number of 18 FIITJEE students topped in their respective States from FIITJEE's All Programs.

*Note- The Results compilation is still in process

Delhi, April 27th, 2024: The National Testing Agency has declared the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024. The Joint Entrance examinations (Main) were held in 2 sessions. The first session was held from 28th January 2024 to 1st February 2024, and the second session was held from 4th April, 5th April,6th April, 8th April and 9th April 2024. The ranks of the candidates have been released taking into consideration the best of the two NTA scores of the two sessions.



With the JEE Main 2024 results, declared by NTA, India's premier institute in engineering and other competitive & Schilostic exams, FIITJEE has a reason to rejoice and celebrate its students' glorious feat. FIITJEE has been achieving unbelievable milestones year after year, owing to its honesty and dedication. FIITJEE's value system revolves around truth, transparency & commitment. Yet again, this year, FIITJEE has produced splendid results in JEE Main 2024.



