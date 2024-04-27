Bahrain Condemns Terrorist Attack On Iraq's Kurdistan Gas Field

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, April 27 (KUNA) -- Bahrain deplored Saturday, in the strongest terms, the "terrorist" booby-trapped drone assault on Khor Mor gas field in Kurdistan region, north of Iraq, that killed and wounded several innocent civilians, including some Yemeni workers.

In a statement, Bahrain's Foreign Ministry affirmed the Kingdom's unwavering solidarity with Iraq in its war against terror, and its backing to all measures taken by Iraq to maintain its security, stability and territorial integrity.

The ministry expressed its heartfelt condolences to Yemen's government and people as well as the families of the victims, wishing a rapid recovery to those wounded, it said. (end)

