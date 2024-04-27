Saudi, Portuguese Fms Mull Over Gaza

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 27 (KUNA) -- Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Portuguese counterpart Paulo Rangel discussed over the phone on Saturday the latest developments of the Gaza Strip. During the phone conversation, both ministers also exchanged views on ongoing efforts to address the situation in the Palestinian territory, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a press statement. (end) as

