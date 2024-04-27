Arab Speakers Approve Safe AI Recruitment Document

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 27 (KUNA) -- The sixth conference of the Arab parliaments' speakers endorsed Saturday a document an "Arab parliamentary vision on achieving safe artificial intelligence recruitment" to be referred to the Arab leaders during their coming summit due in Bahrain in May.

The document includes some parliamentary recommendations and visions that could contribute to AI governance in Arab countries to approve developed legislation to set blueprints, said a final communique issued by the conference.

Approving the document comes in belief in the need of involving Arab countries in the Fourth Industrial Revolution and benefiting from achieving sustainable development goals and comprehensive renaissance in Arab societies, it added.

The communique underlined the necessity of taking into account risks and challenges related to AI use that could pose perilous risks and damage either intentionally or unintentionally to human rights and societal security in general.

It highlighted establishing a legal and organizing framework to make use of AI techniques and applications in all fields in a manner that takes into account privacy, culture and ethics of Arab societies.

The communique pointed to the need of enhancing Arab lawmakers' role in AI governance and contributing fruitfully to preparing Arab strategies in AI urged by the Arab League. (pickup previous)

mfm









MENAFN27042024000071011013ID1108146688