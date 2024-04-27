Foreign Minister Starts Working Trip To Riyadh

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 27 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi begins a working visit to Riyadh Saturday, where he will participate in the World Economic Forum hosted by Saudi Arabia.He will also join a ministerial meeting of a group of six Arab states tasked with following up on the situation in Gaza and the group's meetings with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and European Union ministers.Safadi will also take part in panel discussions and hold a series of encounters with counterparts.