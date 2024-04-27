Senate Head Meets Libyan, Algerian Officials

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 27 (Petra) -- Senate President Faisal Fayez met Saturday in Istanbul with President of Libya's High Council of State Muhammad Takala and discussed Jordanian-Libyan parliamentary relations and the situation in the region.The meeting took place on the sidelines of the fifth conference of the League of Parliamentarians for Al-Quds, titled "Freedom and Independence for Palestine," which opened in Istanbul Friday with the participation of hundreds of parliamentarians and politicians from various countries.During the meeting with Takala, Fayez reiterated Jordan's support of the Libyan people's choice to achieve their aspirations for development and prosperity, and reach a political solution to restore security and stability in the country.The head of the Libyan council thanked Jordan for its support, noting the deep-rooted relations between the two countries.Fayez also met with Deputy Speaker of the Algerian National Assembly, Ahmed Kharshi, and discussed bilateral ties and the current situation in the region, including the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip.Fayez stressed the need to end "this criminal aggression", stop Israel's ethnic cleansing, genocide and massacres and allow the entry of humanitarian and medical aid to Gaza.