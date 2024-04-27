Issawi Inaugurates Royal Initiative Projects In Irbid

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, April 27 (Petra) -- Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi, head of of the committee to follow up on implementation of His Majesty King Abdullah's Initiatives, Saturday inaugurated projects in Irbid Governorate.The development projects are part of the King's directives, which he gave during his field visits to governorates across the country and meetings with local leaders.In Azmi Al-Mufti Camp, Issawi opened an expansion project of the community rehabilitation center, in the presence of Irbid Governor Radwan Atoum, Department of Palestinian Affairs director Rafiq Khirfan and Rania Subieh, director of the Zaha Cultural Centers.The expansion includes building an additional floor and furnishing and providing it with medical equipment and an elevator for people with disabilities, maintaining a play area and installing a solar energy system.The center was established as part of the royal initiatives to provide care and rehabilitation services for people with mental and hearing disabilities, learning difficulties, autism and Down Syndrome.In the Bani Kenana District, The Royl Court Chief inaugurated the Kharja and Yabla parks, which include play areas for children and recreational, service, health and sports facilities, in addition to canopies, corridors, paths for people with disabilities, sidewalks and seating areas for visitors.In the Northern Jordan Valley District, Issawi opened the Zaha Cultural Center in Al-Mashre', which cares for children and develops their creativity and talents.The center, which was implemented in cooperation with the Zaha Cultural Center in partnership with civil society institutions, houses training halls and others for children, workshops, a public services building, a play unit for children, facilities for disabled people, green spaces and a five-a-side football field.Dozens of fully-equipped parks, training facilities and centers that care for the children of communities across the Kingdom have been established under the royal directives.Issawi said the royal initiatives aim to meet the needs of communities and improve the quality of services, including community rehabilitation centers, parks and public gardens, picnicking areas and facilities to provide a safe environment for children to develop their talents.The projects, he added, are implemented in cooperation with government institutions and civil society organizations in translation of the royal vision of enhancing sustainable development in local communities in various sectors.