(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a global investor news source covering mining and metals stocks releases today's Exploring Mining Podcast , featuring a special edition Golden Triangle panel with Thomas Parilla, President of The Parilla Investment Group, Roger Rosmus, Founder, CEO & Director of Goliath Resources Limited (TSX-V: GOT ), and Dan Stuart, President, Director, and CEO of Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: JUGR ).

Exploring Mining Podcast Panel; the Golden Opportunity in the Golden Triangle

In this episode, host Cali Van Zant, and Thomas Parilla both speak to Dan and Roger about the history and opportunities in the Golden Triangle in BC. We cover the latest drill results from their projects, burn rate, plans for their continued drill program for this spring, and the potential of the area down the road.

About Thomas Parilla

President of The Parilla Investment Group with 22 Years' Experience on Wall Street beginning with Morgan Stanley, and then as a Series 24 Principal with National City Bank. Strong Background in Domestic and International Investment Banking with a strict Focus on the Mining Sector for the past 10 Years mainly in North America.

About Goliath Resources Limited

Goliath Resources Limited is an explorer of precious metals projects in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia and Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Quebec. All of its projects are in world class geological settings and geopolitical safe jurisdictions amenable to mining in Canada.

About Juggernaut Exploration Ltd.

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. is a precious metals project generator in the geopolitically stable jurisdiction of Canada, focused on the prolific geologic setting of northwestern British Columbia encompassing the Golden Triangle

