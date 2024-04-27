Yishui, Shandong: 'Pocket Parks' Embrace Residents' Happy Lives

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) “Open the window to see the green, step out and enter the park.” Inside the newly renovated Xinfeng Huayuan“pocket park,” the trees and flowers are arranged in an orderly manner, the stone paths wind through the park, and a gentle breeze rustles the leaves. The sounds of laughter and playfulness fill the air as residents come to relax and enjoy themselves. They stroll through the park, savoring moments of tranquility.







The Xinfeng Huayuan“pocket park” adopts the concept of“demolishing walls to reveal greenery” by transforming the previously enclosed and abandoned green spaces within the residential area into recreational pocket parks. The park features children's play areas, circular corridors, scenic bridges, badminton courts, and more, providing over 2,500 households in the vicinity with access to greenery and scenic views, allowing them to enjoy beautiful moments. This further enhances the residents' sense of happiness and fulfillment, revitalizing the“forgotten corners” of the city.

“When I first moved here, there was really nowhere nearby to have fun. But since this park was built, I often come out in the morning or evening with my child for a walk. The environment is beautiful, and it brings a sense of relaxation,” praised Liu Guoyan, a resident, as she gazed at the“pocket park” before her.







The construction and renovation of“pocket parks” are important projects that improve people's livelihoods and enhance the quality of the city's environment. In recent years, Yishui County has focused on the development concept of creating an exquisite city environment and meeting the needs and expectations of the people. They have made full use of urban“micro-spaces” and marginal areas to create a series of small, exquisite, and well-designed“pocket parks.” These parks not only beautify the environment but also meet the leisure and entertainment needs of the public while increasing the coverage radius of green spaces in parks.







Meanwhile, Yishui County also focuses on large parking lots and aims to expand green spaces by utilizing every available opportunity. The triangular garden parking lot on Center Street is another“pocket park” in Yishui County. The design of the public toilets here prioritizes convenience and comfort. In addition to the basic toilet facilities, several independent areas are provided, including barrier-free toilets and toilets specifically designed for the elderly, people with disabilities, and mothers with infants. The indoor facilities include baby cribs, handrails on toilets, and dressing tables, greatly facilitating the use of these facilities for people with children.







“In 2023, Yishui County has used various methods such as demolishing buildings to create green spaces, demolishing walls to reveal greenery, and filling gaps with greenery to construct, renew, and upgrade 26 pocket parks, covering a total area of approximately 630 acres. In the next step, we will rely on the unique features of the city to create high-quality pocket parks and strengthen management and maintenance to enhance the image of Yishui,” said Li Jian, Director of the Yishui County Landscape and Sanitation Service Center.