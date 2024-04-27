Accountant Mike Pocrnich Explains The Importance Of Internal Control Development

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Minnesota, US, 27th April 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , In today's complex financial environment, the development of robust internal controls is more than just a regulatory necessity; it is a strategic imperative that underpins the integrity and efficiency of financial operations. Mike Pocrnich, a seasoned accounting professional with extensive experience in the non-profit sector, auditing, and financial management, emphasized the critical importance of strong internal control systems. These systems are vital for organizations aiming to safeguard assets, enhance operational efficiency, and ensure accuracy and compliance in financial reporting. Pocrnich, leveraging over twenty years of expertise, offered an insightful exploration of five key principles essential for strengthening internal controls within any organization.







“Effective internal control systems start with the segregation of duties,” stated Pocrnich.“This foundational principle is not just about limiting opportunities for fraud; it's about enhancing the overall accountability within financial processes. By ensuring that no single individual controls every aspect of a transaction, we significantly lower the risk of errors and unethical practices. Segregation of duties is essential for dividing tasks such as initiating, authorizing, recording, and reviewing financial transactions, which in turn helps to detect and prevent discrepancies. This approach not only protects the organization but also supports a culture of thorough oversight and review, fostering an environment where transparency and accountability are at the forefront.”

Clear, well-documented policies and procedures are fundamental to effective internal control systems. According to Pocrnich, these documents serve as a blueprint for the organization's financial governance, guiding staff through their daily operations and ensuring consistent application of rules and regulations.“Documented procedures not only guide your team in their day-to-day responsibilities but also reinforce the framework within which they operate, minimizing risks associated with human error and intentional fraud,” he added.

Implementing stringent access controls is essential to protect sensitive financial data and physical assets. Mike Pocrnich noted that these controls should include both physical safeguards, such as secure locations for storing sensitive documents, and technological measures, like encrypted databases and password-protected accounts.“Controlling access to financial information and systems is another cornerstone of solid internal controls,” he explained. These measures help prevent unauthorized access and ensure that information is only available to personnel who need it to perform their job functions.

Ongoing monitoring and periodic reviews are crucial for maintaining the effectiveness of internal controls.“Ongoing reviews help in promptly identifying and mitigating inefficiencies or discrepancies, thereby enhancing the reliability of financial reporting,” said Pocrnich. Such practices not only help in adapting to changing environments but also reinforce governance structures by regularly evaluating the efficacy of established procedures and controls.

Effective internal controls are incomplete without proactive management oversight. Pocrnich emphasized the importance of leadership in fostering an organizational culture that values integrity and accountability.“None of the aforementioned principles can be truly effective without strong leadership and a commitment to ethical practices from the top down,” he noted. It is crucial for management to actively participate in the development and implementation of policies, demonstrating a commitment to controls and compliance.

Mike Pocrnich advised that organizations rigorously apply these principles to not only comply with legal standards but also to achieve financial stability and growth. His methodologies underscore the necessity of rigorous internal controls in today's financial practices, advocating for transparency and accountability at all levels of operation.

About Mike Pocrnich

Mike Pocrnich is an accounting professional with over 20 years of experience, primarily in non-profit accounting, auditing, and financial analysis. Based in the Minneapolis area, he holds a BA in Accounting from St. John's University. In his early career as a Senior Auditor at CliftonLarsonAllen, Mike managed non-profit audits, developed internal controls, trained junior staff, and presented financial reports to leadership. He is known for his financial forecasting, reporting, and analytical skills, as well as his proficiency in various ERP and CRM software, including the Microsoft suite. Currently, as a Finance Manager at Element Financial Advisory, Mike Pocrnich provides CFO and Controller services for a range of clients, from government and non-profit organizations to entities with revenues exceeding $20 million. He specializes in financial forecasting and manages all aspects of state and federal grant administration. His prior role as Controller at Beltz, Kes, Darling & Associates (now BerganKDV) involved similar duties and the leadership of annual audits and client financial facilitation. Mike's professional skill set includes staff management, client relations, and a high emotional IQ, making him a strong communicator and customer service expert. He efficiently oversees accounts payable, payroll, and financial compliance, leading his team effectively. Mike Pocrnich's extensive use of accounting principles like GAAP, FASB, and GASB throughout his career demonstrates his commitment to financial accuracy and strategic leadership. His experience and approach position him as a key resource for organizations looking to strengthen their financial practices and oversight.