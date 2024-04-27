Egypt Pres. Underlines Lingering Endeavors To Aid Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 27 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi said on Saturday that efforts are being stepped up at all levels to profoundly back Palestinian rights, chiefly an independent state on the June 4, 1967 border with East Jerusalem being its capital.

The Egyptian president made the remarks while welcoming Arab parliament speakers partaking in the Sixth Conference of Arab Parliaments, held in Cairo, Presidential Spokesman Ahmad Fahmi said in a press statement.

During the meeting, Al-Sisi elaborated on the current regional challenges that require Arab efforts to be unified so as to address them and ensure the secuirty, stability and development of Arab countries.

The Egyptian leader also kept them posted on his country's enduring struggle to stave off Gaza de-escalation and thwart conflict spillover.

The Arab parliament speakers voiced gratitude and appreciation to Egypt for leading and running the delivery of humanitarian and relief aid to the population of the Gaza Strip despite major obstacles in this regard. (end)

