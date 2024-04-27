International Partners Helped Restore More Than 9,000 Facilities In Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Currently, more than 17,500 facilities have been restored in the Kyiv region, including about 9,000 facilities restored with the assistance of international partners and funds.

This was announced during a briefing by the First Deputy Head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Mykola Boyko, Ukrinform reports citing the Kyiv Regional Military Administration (KODA) press service .

"In the Kyiv region, more than 17,500 facilities have been fully and partially restored while maintaining the functional purpose of the premises. In total, international donors have restored more than 9,000 facilities. In particular, the GEM Foundation has partially restored almost 1,100 facilities, the UNHCR - 2,800 facilities, and the CARITAS Charitable Foundation - almost 3,500 facilities," Boyko said.

He noted that the restored facilities include schools, kindergartens, hospitals, critical infrastructure and housing.

According to him, these results were achieved thanks to the joint and coordinated work of the government, Kyiv Regional Military Administration, local governments and with the assistance of international partners and foundations.

The Deputy Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reminded that the restoration of the Kyiv region is also ongoing under the government's eRestoration program.

According to him, almost 10,900 positive decisions have already been made within the first stage, which provides financial compensation for current and major repairs , totaling UAH 1 billion 344 million. As for the housing purchase certificates, 1,595 applications have already been approved for a total of UAH 4 billion 685 million. Positive decisions have also been made on 415 applications for the construction of new housing to replace the destroyed housing for a total of over UAH 1 billion 231 million.

"Technical supervision actively monitors the restoration process under government and regional programs. In addition, the Transparency and Accountability working group continues to scrutinize the tender procurement of districts and communities in Kyiv region. We visit construction sites on a regular basis, hold meetings at district state administrations, and regularly convene meetings of this group at the KODA. Taxpayers need to know how their money is spent," added the first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 130 schools and 70 kindergartens that were damaged by the hostilities have already been restored in Kyiv region.