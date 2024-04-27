Australian Defense Minister Arrives In Lviv On Visit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles has arrived in Lviv on a visit.
Ukrinform reports this with reference to the Cabinet of Ministers.
The Australian minister gave a joint briefing with Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.
Photo: EPA/UPG
