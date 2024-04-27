               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Australian Defense Minister Arrives In Lviv On Visit


4/27/2024 9:16:35 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles has arrived in Lviv on a visit.

Ukrinform reports this with reference to the Cabinet of Ministers.

The Australian minister gave a joint briefing with Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

Photo: EPA/UPG

